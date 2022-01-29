2022 Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic tee times and pairings: Round 4
01/29/2022 at 9:54 am
The European Tour's best are competing in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates this week for the annual Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic.

The 2022 Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic format features a field of 132 professionals who are competing in their own tournament, with pros taking on the Emirates Golf Club.

After the first two rounds, there was a cut to the top 65 and ties among the pros for the final two rounds.

The 2022 Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic final round starts at 7:05 a.m. local time -- or 10:05 p.m. Eastern time on Saturday in the United States -- with the first tee times of the day going off the first tee. Final-round tee times run through 11:46 a.m. local time -- or 2:46 a.m. Eastern time on Sunday -- with the final group of the day off the first tee.

2022 Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic Saturday: How to watch, TV times, streaming schedule

You can watch the 2022 Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic final round round on TV starting at 2 a.m. Eastern on Golf Channel.

Viewers can watch the 2022 Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic live stream through European Tour through Golf Channel and the NBC Sports app starting at 1 a.m. Eastern.

2022 Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic tee times for Round 4

All times are Dubai local, which is 9 hours ahead of US Eastern time

  • 7:05 a.m. -- Thongchai Jaidee, Garrick Higgo
  • 7:15 a.m. -- David Law, Sebastian Soderberg, Laurie Canter
  • 7:25 a.m. -- Shubhankar Sharma, David Drysdale, Jazz Janewattananond
  • 7:35 a.m. -- Charl Schwartzel, Daniel Gavins, Joachim B. Hansen
  • 7:45 a.m. -- Justin Walters, Pablo Larrazábal, Ricardo Gouveia
  • 7:55 a.m. -- Thorbjørn Olesen, Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez, Thomas Bjørn
  • 8:05 a.m. -- Victor Perez, Henrik Stenson, John Catlin
  • 8:15 a.m. -- Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, Ross Fisher, Adrian Otaegui
  • 8:30 a.m. -- Johannes Veerman, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Nino Bertasio
  • 8:40 a.m. -- Søren Kjeldsen, Haotong Li, Matthew Jordan
  • 8:51 a.m. -- Alexander Björk, Grant Forrest, Daniel Van Tonder
  • 9:02 a.m. -- Antoine Rozner, Thomas Pieters, Richie Ramsay
  • 9:13 a.m. -- Maverick Antcliff, Andy Sullivan, Julien Guerrier
  • 9:24 a.m. -- Rasmus Højgaard, Nacho Elvira, Jorge Campillo
  • 9:40 a.m. -- Ashun Wu, Ryan Fox, Rafa Cabrera Bello
  • 9:51 a.m. -- Dean Burmester, Sam Horsfield, Andrea Pavan
  • 10:02 a.m. -- Brandon Stone, Scott Jamieson, Edoardo Molinari
  • 10:13 a.m. -- George Coetzee, Lucas Herbert, Joakim Lagergren
  • 10:24 a.m. -- Josh Hill, Shane Lowry, Romain Langasque
  • 10:35 a.m. -- Adam Scott, Collin Morikawa, Kalle Samooja
  • 10:51 a.m. -- Matt Wallace, Viktor Hovland, Marcus Armitage
  • 11:02 a.m. -- Matti Schmid, Sergio Garcia, Jordan Smith
  • 11:13 a.m. -- Lee Westwood, Padraig Harrington, Tyrrell Hatton
  • 11:24 a.m. -- Fabrizio Zanotti, Richard Bland, Adrian Meronk
  • 11:35 a.m. -- Paul Casey, Bernd Wiesberger, Erik Van Rooyen
  • 11:46 a.m. -- Tommy Fleetwood, Rory McIlroy, Justin Harding

