2022 Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic tee times and pairings: Round 4

The European Tour's best are competing in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates this week for the annual Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic.

The 2022 Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic format features a field of 132 professionals who are competing in their own tournament, with pros taking on the Emirates Golf Club.

After the first two rounds, there was a cut to the top 65 and ties among the pros for the final two rounds.

The 2022 Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic final round starts at 7:05 a.m. local time -- or 10:05 p.m. Eastern time on Saturday in the United States -- with the first tee times of the day going off the first tee. Final-round tee times run through 11:46 a.m. local time -- or 2:46 a.m. Eastern time on Sunday -- with the final group of the day off the first tee.

2022 Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic Saturday: How to watch, TV times, streaming schedule

You can watch the 2022 Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic final round round on TV starting at 2 a.m. Eastern on Golf Channel.

Viewers can watch the 2022 Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic live stream through European Tour through Golf Channel and the NBC Sports app starting at 1 a.m. Eastern.

2022 Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic tee times for Round 4

All times are Dubai local, which is 9 hours ahead of US Eastern time

7:05 a.m. -- Thongchai Jaidee, Garrick Higgo

7:15 a.m. -- David Law, Sebastian Soderberg, Laurie Canter

7:25 a.m. -- Shubhankar Sharma, David Drysdale, Jazz Janewattananond

7:35 a.m. -- Charl Schwartzel, Daniel Gavins, Joachim B. Hansen

7:45 a.m. -- Justin Walters, Pablo Larrazábal, Ricardo Gouveia

7:55 a.m. -- Thorbjørn Olesen, Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez, Thomas Bjørn

8:05 a.m. -- Victor Perez, Henrik Stenson, John Catlin

8:15 a.m. -- Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, Ross Fisher, Adrian Otaegui

8:30 a.m. -- Johannes Veerman, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Nino Bertasio

8:40 a.m. -- Søren Kjeldsen, Haotong Li, Matthew Jordan

8:51 a.m. -- Alexander Björk, Grant Forrest, Daniel Van Tonder

9:02 a.m. -- Antoine Rozner, Thomas Pieters, Richie Ramsay

9:13 a.m. -- Maverick Antcliff, Andy Sullivan, Julien Guerrier

9:24 a.m. -- Rasmus Højgaard, Nacho Elvira, Jorge Campillo

9:40 a.m. -- Ashun Wu, Ryan Fox, Rafa Cabrera Bello

9:51 a.m. -- Dean Burmester, Sam Horsfield, Andrea Pavan

10:02 a.m. -- Brandon Stone, Scott Jamieson, Edoardo Molinari

10:13 a.m. -- George Coetzee, Lucas Herbert, Joakim Lagergren

10:24 a.m. -- Josh Hill, Shane Lowry, Romain Langasque

10:35 a.m. -- Adam Scott, Collin Morikawa, Kalle Samooja

10:51 a.m. -- Matt Wallace, Viktor Hovland, Marcus Armitage

11:02 a.m. -- Matti Schmid, Sergio Garcia, Jordan Smith

11:13 a.m. -- Lee Westwood, Padraig Harrington, Tyrrell Hatton

11:24 a.m. -- Fabrizio Zanotti, Richard Bland, Adrian Meronk

11:35 a.m. -- Paul Casey, Bernd Wiesberger, Erik Van Rooyen

11:46 a.m. -- Tommy Fleetwood, Rory McIlroy, Justin Harding