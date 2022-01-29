2022 Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio tee times and pairings: Round 4

The LPGA Tour's best are competing in the Boca Raton area in Florida this week for the annual Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio.
The 2022 Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio format features a field of 120 professionals who are competing in their own tournament, with pros taking on the Boca Rio Golf Club in Boca Raton, Fla.
After the first two rounds, there was a cut to the top 70 and ties among the pros before the Sunday final round.
The 2022 Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio final round starts at 9:28 a.m. local time -- or 9:28 a.m. Eastern time -- with the first tee times of the day going off the first and 10th tees. Final-round tee times run through 11:40 a.m. local time -- or 11:40 a.m. Eastern time -- with the final group of the day off the first tee.
You can watch the 2022 Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio final round round on TV starting at 3 p.m. Eastern on Golf Channel.
Viewers can watch the 2022 Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio live stream through Golf Channel starting at 3 p.m. Eastern.
2022 Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio tee times for Round 4
All times are Eastern
No. 1
- 9:28 a.m. -- Yaeeun Hong, Jeongeun Lee6, Su Oh
- 9:39 a.m. -- Sarah Schmelzel, Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, Pornanong Phatlum
- 09:50 a.m. -- Nelly Korda, Marina Alex, Bronte Law
- 10:01 a.m. -- Perrine Delacour, Georgia Hall, Carlota Ciganda
- 10:12 a.m. -- Rachel Rohanna, Atthaya Thitikul, Na Rin An
- 10:23 a.m. -- Jessica Korda, Anna Nordqvist, Megan Khang
- 10:34 a.m. -- Morgane Metraux, Aditi Ashok, Amy Yang
- 10:45 a.m. -- Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Leona Maguire, Sophia Schubert
- 10:56 a.m. -- Patty Tavatanakit, Brooke M. Henderson, Maude-Aimee Leblanc
- 11:07 a.m. -- Ally Ewing, Lexi Thompson, In Gee Chun
- 11:18 a.m. -- Ayaka Furue, Stacy Lewis, Hye-Jin Choi
- 11:29 a.m. -- Charley Hull, Yuka Saso, Nasa Hataoka
- 11:40 a.m. -- Lydia Ko, Danielle Kang, Celine Boutier
No. 10
- 9:28 a.m. -- Kelly Tan, Karrie Webb, Ryann O'Toole
- 9:39 a.m. -- Lindsey Weaver-Wright, Jenny Shin, Jeongeun Lee
- 9:50 a.m. -- Christina Kim, Wichanee Meechai, Hee Young Park
- 10:01 a.m. -- Jasmine Suwannapura, Xiyu Lin, Gerina Mendoza
- 10:12 a.m. -- Mel Reid, Dana Finkelstein, Pajaree Anannarukarn
- 10:23 a.m. -- A Lim Kim, Gaby Lopez, Laura Restrepo
- 10:34 a.m. -- Emma Talley, Albane Valenzuela, Linnea Johansson
- 10:45 a.m. -- Lilia Vu, Madelene Sagstrom, Amanda Doherty
- 10:56 a.m. -- Cydney Clanton, Brittany Lang, Stephanie Meadow
- 11:07 a.m. -- Amy Olson, Jennifer Kupcho, Brittany Lincicome
- 11:18 a.m. -- Jaye Marie Green, Muni He, Lauren Stephenson
- 11:29 a.m. -- Dewi Weber, Allison Emrey