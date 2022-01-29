2022 Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio tee times and pairings: Round 4

The LPGA Tour's best are competing in the Boca Raton area in Florida this week for the annual Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio.

The 2022 Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio format features a field of 120 professionals who are competing in their own tournament, with pros taking on the Boca Rio Golf Club in Boca Raton, Fla.

After the first two rounds, there was a cut to the top 70 and ties among the pros before the Sunday final round.

The 2022 Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio final round starts at 9:28 a.m. local time -- or 9:28 a.m. Eastern time -- with the first tee times of the day going off the first and 10th tees. Final-round tee times run through 11:40 a.m. local time -- or 11:40 a.m. Eastern time -- with the final group of the day off the first tee.

2022 Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio Saturday: How to watch, TV times, streaming schedule

You can watch the 2022 Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio final round round on TV starting at 3 p.m. Eastern on Golf Channel.

Viewers can watch the 2022 Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio live stream through Golf Channel starting at 3 p.m. Eastern.

2022 Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio tee times for Round 4

All times are Eastern

No. 1

9:28 a.m. -- Yaeeun Hong, Jeongeun Lee6, Su Oh

9:39 a.m. -- Sarah Schmelzel, Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, Pornanong Phatlum

09:50 a.m. -- Nelly Korda, Marina Alex, Bronte Law

10:01 a.m. -- Perrine Delacour, Georgia Hall, Carlota Ciganda

10:12 a.m. -- Rachel Rohanna, Atthaya Thitikul, Na Rin An

10:23 a.m. -- Jessica Korda, Anna Nordqvist, Megan Khang

10:34 a.m. -- Morgane Metraux, Aditi Ashok, Amy Yang

10:45 a.m. -- Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Leona Maguire, Sophia Schubert

10:56 a.m. -- Patty Tavatanakit, Brooke M. Henderson, Maude-Aimee Leblanc

11:07 a.m. -- Ally Ewing, Lexi Thompson, In Gee Chun

11:18 a.m. -- Ayaka Furue, Stacy Lewis, Hye-Jin Choi

11:29 a.m. -- Charley Hull, Yuka Saso, Nasa Hataoka

11:40 a.m. -- Lydia Ko, Danielle Kang, Celine Boutier

No. 10

9:28 a.m. -- Kelly Tan, Karrie Webb, Ryann O'Toole

9:39 a.m. -- Lindsey Weaver-Wright, Jenny Shin, Jeongeun Lee

9:50 a.m. -- Christina Kim, Wichanee Meechai, Hee Young Park

10:01 a.m. -- Jasmine Suwannapura, Xiyu Lin, Gerina Mendoza

10:12 a.m. -- Mel Reid, Dana Finkelstein, Pajaree Anannarukarn

10:23 a.m. -- A Lim Kim, Gaby Lopez, Laura Restrepo

10:34 a.m. -- Emma Talley, Albane Valenzuela, Linnea Johansson

10:45 a.m. -- Lilia Vu, Madelene Sagstrom, Amanda Doherty

10:56 a.m. -- Cydney Clanton, Brittany Lang, Stephanie Meadow

11:07 a.m. -- Amy Olson, Jennifer Kupcho, Brittany Lincicome

11:18 a.m. -- Jaye Marie Green, Muni He, Lauren Stephenson

11:29 a.m. -- Dewi Weber, Allison Emrey