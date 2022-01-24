2022 Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel

The 2022 Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic is a big event on the 2022 DP World Tour schedule, with Emirates Golf Club in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, hosting the event.

The Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic field is headed by Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland and more, with the world's best players taking on the latest European Tour event. After 36 holes, the field will be reduced from the 132-player starting field.

The Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic TV schedule is packed with hours of coverage, with Golf Channel airing the championship live for four days with golf action from the UAE.

Live coverage is streamed on the NBC Sports app and GolfChannel.com, with the TV schedule and live streaming schedule being the same.

Here are the 2022 Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic TV times and live streaming schedule to watch online.

2022 Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern

Thursday, Jan. 27: 2:30-8:30 a.m. on Golf Channel

Friday, Jan. 28: 2:30-8:30 a.m. on Golf Channel

Saturday, Jan. 29: 2-8 a.m. on Golf Channel

Sunday, Jan. 30: 2-8 a.m. on Golf Channel

2022 Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic streaming schedule: How to watch online

