2022 Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel
01/24/2022 at 11:51 am
The 2022 Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio is the second event of the year on the 2022 LPGA Tour schedule, with Boca Rio Golf Club in Boca Raton, Fla., hosting the Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio.

The Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio TV schedule is packed with hours of coverage, with Golf Channel airing the championship on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

There will be four days of golf, with 120 players starting out and looking to win in the 2022 LPGA Tour season.

Golf Channel airs coverage all four days. Live coverage is streamed on the NBC Sports app and GolfChannel.com, with the TV schedule and live streaming schedule being the same.

Here are the 2022 Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic TV times and live streaming schedule to watch online.

2022 Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern

  • Thursday, Jan. 27: 11:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. on Golf Channel
  • Friday, Jan. 28: 11:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. on Golf Channel
  • Saturday, Jan. 29: 12-2:30 p.m. on Golf Channel
  • Sunday, Jan. 30: 3-5 p.m. on Golf Channel

2022 Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio streaming schedule: How to watch online

