2022 Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel

The 2022 Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio is the second event of the year on the 2022 LPGA Tour schedule, with Boca Rio Golf Club in Boca Raton, Fla., hosting the Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio.

The Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio TV schedule is packed with hours of coverage, with Golf Channel airing the championship on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

There will be four days of golf, with 120 players starting out and looking to win in the 2022 LPGA Tour season.

Golf Channel airs coverage all four days. Live coverage is streamed on the NBC Sports app and GolfChannel.com, with the TV schedule and live streaming schedule being the same.

2022 Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern

Thursday, Jan. 27: 11:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

Friday, Jan. 28: 11:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

Saturday, Jan. 29: 12-2:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

Sunday, Jan. 30: 3-5 p.m. on Golf Channel

2022 Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio streaming schedule: How to watch online

