2022 Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2022 Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic purse is set for $8 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,333,330 -- the standard 16.67 percent payout according to the European Tour's prize money distribution chart.
The Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic field is headed by Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa and Viktor Hovland.
The Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic is the third event of the year on the 2022 European Tour schedule.
The event is played at Yas Links in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emriates.
What else is on the line: Race to Dubai points, OWGR points, exemptions
Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.
The winner gets 46 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.
Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the European Tour, as well berths into other key events.
There are a total of 8,000 Race to Dubai points on offer to the full field
The winner gets 1,335 Race to Dubai points, with the player holding the most season-long Race to Dubai points at the end of the tournament winning the Race to Dubai and its first-place prize.
The top five players in the Race to Dubai standings after the season will be paid from the Race to Dubai bonus pool of $5 million.