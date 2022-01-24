The 2022 Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic purse is set for $8 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,333,330 -- the standard 16.67 percent payout according to the European Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic field is headed by Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa and Viktor Hovland.

The Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic is the third event of the year on the 2022 European Tour schedule.

The event is played at Yas Links in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emriates.

What else is on the line: Race to Dubai points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner gets 46 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the European Tour, as well berths into other key events.

There are a total of 8,000 Race to Dubai points on offer to the full field

The points on offer are related to the purse of the tournament as quoted in United States dollars (USD). The winner gets 1,335 Race to Dubai points, with the player holding the most season-long Race to Dubai points at the end of the tournament winning the Race to Dubai and its first-place prize. The top five players in the Race to Dubai standings after the season will be paid from the Race to Dubai bonus pool of $5 million. 2022 Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic purse, winner's share, prize money payout POSITION MONEY

1 $1,333,330 2 $888,880 3 $500,800 4 $400,000 5 $339,200 6 $280,000 7 $240,000 8 $200,000 9 $179,200 10 $160,000 11 $147,200 12 $137,600 13 $128,800 14 $122,400 15 $117,600 16 $112,800 17 $108,000 18 $103,200 19 $99,200 20 $96,000 21 $92,800 22 $90,400 23 $88,000 24 $85,600 25 $83,200 26 $80,800 27 $78,400 28 $76,000 29 $73,600 30 $71,200 31 $68,800 32 $66,400 33 $64,000 34 $61,600 35 $60,000 36 $58,400 37 $56,800 38 $55,200 39 $53,600 40 $52,000 41 $50,400 42 $48,800 43 $47,200 44 $45,600 45 $44,000 46 $42,400 47 $40,800 48 $39,200 49 $37,600 50 $36,000 51 $34,400 52 $32,800 53 $31,200 54 $29,600 55 $28,000 56 $26,400 57 $24,800 58 $24,000 59 $23,200 60 $22,400 61 $21,600 62 $20,800 63 $20,000 64 $19,200 65 $18,400