2022 Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic betting odds have been released for the DP World Tour (European Tour) event at Emirates Golf Club in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
The European Tour betting favorite this week is Rory McIlroy, who comes in at 15-to-2 (+750) betting odds.
Viktor Hovland is at 9-to-1 in a top-heavy odds table, while Collin Morikawa is 10-to-1.
Tyrrell Hatton is at 18-to-1 coming off a close call last week.
2022 Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic tips, expert picks and futures bets
This week, we have the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic, with the European Tour continuing in the United Arab Emirates to begin the Desert Swing. There's a solid field for the Rolex Series event, and Emirates Golf Club is a scorable golf course that can, like Yas Links last week, bite players with a proper wearther defense.
2022 Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Rory McIlroy
|750
|Viktor Hovland
|900
|Collin Morikawa
|1000
|Tyrrell Hatton
|1800
|Sergio Garcia
|2200
|Shane Lowry
|2200
|Adam Scott
|2500
|Paul Casey
|2500
|Thomas Pieters
|2500
|Tommy Fleetwood
|2800
|Bernd Wiesberger
|3300
|Erik Van Rooyen
|4000
|Ian Poulter
|4000
|Robert MacIntyre
|4000
|Dean Burmester
|5000
|Lucas Herbert
|5000
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|5000
|Sam Horsfield
|6000
|Adri Arnaus
|6600
|Laurie Canter
|6600
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|6600
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|6600
|Lee Westwood
|7000
|John Catlin
|7500
|Matt Wallace
|7500
|Matthias Schwab
|7500
|Takumi Kanaya
|7500
|Alexander Bjork
|8000
|Charl Schwartzel
|8000
|Joachim B. Hansen
|8000
|Sean Crocker
|8000
|Thomas Detry
|8000
|Victor Perez
|8000
|Garrick Higgo
|9000
|Jordan Smith
|9000
|Antoine Rozner
|10000
|Danny Willett
|10000
|Haotong Li
|10000
|Henrik Stenson
|10000
|Justin Harding
|10000
|Mikko Korhonen
|10000
|Shubhankar Sharma
|10000
|Adrian Meronk
|12500
|Andy Sullivan
|12500
|Jeff Winther
|12500
|Johannes Veerman
|12500
|Kalle Samooja
|12500
|Richard Bland
|12500
|Romain Langasque
|12500
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|12500
|Victor Dubuisson
|12500
|Callum Shinkwin
|13500
|Ashun Wu
|15000
|Brandon Stone
|15000
|Jason Scrivener
|15000
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|15000
|Masahiro Kawamura
|15000
|Matthew Jordan
|15000
|Matti Schmid
|15000
|Ryan Fox
|15000
|Scott Jamieson
|15000
|George Coetzee
|17500
|Grant Forrest
|17500
|Jamie Donaldson
|17500
|Padraig Harrington
|17500
|Wil Besseling
|17500