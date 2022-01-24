2022 Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win
01/24/2022 at 10:39 am
The 2022 Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic betting odds have been released for the DP World Tour (European Tour) event at Emirates Golf Club in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

The European Tour betting favorite this week is Rory McIlroy, who comes in at 15-to-2 (+750) betting odds.

Viktor Hovland is at 9-to-1 in a top-heavy odds table, while Collin Morikawa is 10-to-1.

Tyrrell Hatton is at 18-to-1 coming off a close call last week.

2022 Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic, with the European Tour continuing in the United Arab Emirates to begin the Desert Swing. There's a solid field for the Rolex Series event, and Emirates Golf Club is a scorable golf course that can, like Yas Links last week, bite players with a proper wearther defense.

JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $30/year!

2022 Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Rory McIlroy 750
Viktor Hovland 900
Collin Morikawa 1000
Tyrrell Hatton 1800
Sergio Garcia 2200
Shane Lowry 2200
Adam Scott 2500
Paul Casey 2500
Thomas Pieters 2500
Tommy Fleetwood 2800
Bernd Wiesberger 3300
Erik Van Rooyen 4000
Ian Poulter 4000
Robert MacIntyre 4000
Dean Burmester 5000
Lucas Herbert 5000
Rafa Cabrera Bello 5000
Sam Horsfield 6000
Adri Arnaus 6600
Laurie Canter 6600
Nicolai Hojgaard 6600
Rasmus Hojgaard 6600
Lee Westwood 7000
John Catlin 7500
Matt Wallace 7500
Matthias Schwab 7500
Takumi Kanaya 7500
Alexander Bjork 8000
Charl Schwartzel 8000
Joachim B. Hansen 8000
Sean Crocker 8000
Thomas Detry 8000
Victor Perez 8000
Garrick Higgo 9000
Jordan Smith 9000
Antoine Rozner 10000
Danny Willett 10000
Haotong Li 10000
Henrik Stenson 10000
Justin Harding 10000
Mikko Korhonen 10000
Shubhankar Sharma 10000
Adrian Meronk 12500
Andy Sullivan 12500
Jeff Winther 12500
Johannes Veerman 12500
Kalle Samooja 12500
Richard Bland 12500
Romain Langasque 12500
Thorbjorn Olesen 12500
Victor Dubuisson 12500
Callum Shinkwin 13500
Ashun Wu 15000
Brandon Stone 15000
Jason Scrivener 15000
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 15000
Masahiro Kawamura 15000
Matthew Jordan 15000
Matti Schmid 15000
Ryan Fox 15000
Scott Jamieson 15000
George Coetzee 17500
Grant Forrest 17500
Jamie Donaldson 17500
Padraig Harrington 17500
Wil Besseling 17500

