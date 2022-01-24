2022 Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic betting odds have been released for the DP World Tour (European Tour) event at Emirates Golf Club in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

The European Tour betting favorite this week is Rory McIlroy, who comes in at 15-to-2 (+750) betting odds.

Viktor Hovland is at 9-to-1 in a top-heavy odds table, while Collin Morikawa is 10-to-1.

Tyrrell Hatton is at 18-to-1 coming off a close call last week.

2022 Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic, with the European Tour continuing in the United Arab Emirates to begin the Desert Swing. There's a solid field for the Rolex Series event, and Emirates Golf Club is a scorable golf course that can, like Yas Links last week, bite players with a proper wearther defense.

2022 Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS Rory McIlroy 750 Viktor Hovland 900 Collin Morikawa 1000 Tyrrell Hatton 1800 Sergio Garcia 2200 Shane Lowry 2200 Adam Scott 2500 Paul Casey 2500 Thomas Pieters 2500 Tommy Fleetwood 2800 Bernd Wiesberger 3300 Erik Van Rooyen 4000 Ian Poulter 4000 Robert MacIntyre 4000 Dean Burmester 5000 Lucas Herbert 5000 Rafa Cabrera Bello 5000 Sam Horsfield 6000 Adri Arnaus 6600 Laurie Canter 6600 Nicolai Hojgaard 6600 Rasmus Hojgaard 6600 Lee Westwood 7000 John Catlin 7500 Matt Wallace 7500 Matthias Schwab 7500 Takumi Kanaya 7500 Alexander Bjork 8000 Charl Schwartzel 8000 Joachim B. Hansen 8000 Sean Crocker 8000 Thomas Detry 8000 Victor Perez 8000 Garrick Higgo 9000 Jordan Smith 9000 Antoine Rozner 10000 Danny Willett 10000 Haotong Li 10000 Henrik Stenson 10000 Justin Harding 10000 Mikko Korhonen 10000 Shubhankar Sharma 10000 Adrian Meronk 12500 Andy Sullivan 12500 Jeff Winther 12500 Johannes Veerman 12500 Kalle Samooja 12500 Richard Bland 12500 Romain Langasque 12500 Thorbjorn Olesen 12500 Victor Dubuisson 12500 Callum Shinkwin 13500 Ashun Wu 15000 Brandon Stone 15000 Jason Scrivener 15000 Kiradech Aphibarnrat 15000 Masahiro Kawamura 15000 Matthew Jordan 15000 Matti Schmid 15000 Ryan Fox 15000 Scott Jamieson 15000 George Coetzee 17500 Grant Forrest 17500 Jamie Donaldson 17500 Padraig Harrington 17500 Wil Besseling 17500