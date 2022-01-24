The 2022 Farmers Insurance Open purse is set for $8.4 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,512,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Farmers Insurance Open field is headed by Jon Rahm, Tony Finau and Patrick Reed and more of the world's best players.

The 156-player field is an open event on the PGA Tour schedule, with players earning their way into the tournament based on their priority order and four spots available through open qualifying.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties for the final round of the tournament. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

The event is played this year at a two-course rotation at Torrey Pines Golf Courses near San Diego, Calif.

This is the 12th PGA Tour-sanctioned event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 FedEx Cup points.

The winner gets 56 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, as well berths into the 2022 Masters and 2022 PGA Championship, as well next year's Sentry Tournament of Champions.

2022 Farmers Insurance Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY 1 $1,512,000 2 $915,600 3 $579,600 4 $411,600 5 $344,400 6 $304,500 7 $283,500 8 $262,500 9 $245,700 10 $228,900 11 $212,100 12 $195,300 13 $178,500 14 $161,700 15 $153,300 16 $144,900 17 $136,500 18 $128,100 19 $119,700 20 $111,300 21 $102,900 22 $94,500 23 $87,780 24 $81,060 25 $74,340 26 $67,620 27 $65,100 28 $62,580 29 $60,060 30 $57,540 31 $55,020 32 $52,500 33 $49,980 34 $47,880 35 $45,780 36 $43,680 37 $41,580 38 $39,900 39 $38,220 40 $36,540 41 $34,860 42 $33,180 43 $31,500 44 $29,820 45 $28,140 46 $26,460 47 $24,780 48 $23,436 49 $22,260 50 $21,588 51 $21,084 52 $20,580 53 $20,244 54 $19,908 55 $19,740 56 $19,572 57 $19,404 58 $19,236 59 $19,068 60 $18,900 61 $18,732 62 $18,564 63 $18,396 64 $18,228 65 $18,060