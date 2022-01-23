Who is Paul Barjon? Bio for the 2022 The American Express leader

Paul Barjon has a share of the lead into the final round of the 2022 The American Express, the first PGA Tour event of the year in the mainland United States. At 18-under total through 54 holes, Barjon could secure his first PGA Tour win against a strong field in the California desert.

Barjon is 29 years old, and he has status on the PGA Tour this season after graduating from the Korn Ferry Tour in 15th place during the 2020-2021 superseason. Coming into this week, Barjon had played in five events, making the cut in three of the events. Barjon's best finish is T-39 at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

However, for Barjon, his journey to the PGA Tour and being on the precipice of a life-changing PGA Tour win is a remarkable story.

Barjon is hitting his prime

Paul Barjon has won at every level, including winning the PGA Tour Canada order of merit in 2019, just three years after turning pro in 2016 after playing collegiate golf at Texas Christian University. Barjon was born in France.

On the Korn Ferry Tour during the 2020-2021 superseason, Barjon won twice -- once in 2020 and once in 2021 -- to secure his PGA Tour card in the regular season.

Entering this week, Barjon was 145th in FedEx Cup points and ranked 313th in the Official World Golf Ranking. He earned his way into this event through his status achieved by graduating from the Korn Ferry Tour last summer.

In his personal life, Barjon is happily married to his wife, Katrina.

What a win in La Quinta means

With a win today, Barjon would earn him the benefits of being a PGA Tour winner, including berths into the The Players in March, the Masters next April, the 2023 PGA Championship and British Open Championship in July. He would gain fully exempt status for the remainder of this season and the next two after that. And, according to the 2022 The American Express payout, he would win $1.368 million to top it all off.