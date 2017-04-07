Thomas Pieters’ girlfriend Eva Bossaerts: Pictures, bio

Page 1 of 6

Thomas Pieters' girlfriend Eva Bossaerts has been involved in the Belgian's pro golf career in an odd way. At the 2017 Genesis Open, Pieters hit his girlfriend with a shot during the final round of the tournament in which he finished tied for second place.

Bossaerts of Antwerp, Belgium, like Pieters, and is 26 years old. Pieters is 30. Bossaerts isn't on Twitter and generally keeps a low profile.

The couple have been together since at least 2017.

