2022 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions final leaderboard is headed by winner Danielle Kang, who started the year with a big win at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club in Orlando, Fla.
In difficult scoring conditions on Sunday, Kang shot 4-under 68 to earn a three-shot win on 16-under 272. Brooke Henderson finished alone in second place on 13-under total.
Gaby Lopez finished in solo third place at 12-under total.
Kang won and the $225,000 winner's share of the $1,500,000 purse. Derek Lowe won the concurrent celebrity event.
Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions recap notes
Kang picks up the win in the first LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the sixth time.
By winning the event, Kang earned 500 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.
This week, there was not a 36-hole cut with 29 players finishing the tournament.
The 2022 LPGA Tour schedule continues next week with the Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio in Florida.
2022 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Danielle Kang
|-16
|68
|67
|69
|68
|272
|$225,000
|2
|Brooke M. Henderson
|-13
|69
|68
|68
|70
|275
|$177,229
|3
|Gaby Lopez
|-12
|67
|68
|69
|72
|276
|$128,567
|T4
|Celine Boutier
|-10
|70
|67
|70
|71
|278
|$89,755
|T4
|Nelly Korda
|-10
|68
|66
|69
|75
|278
|$89,755
|6
|Yuka Saso
|-9
|68
|70
|68
|73
|279
|$65,497
|7
|Jessica Korda
|-8
|69
|67
|72
|72
|280
|$54,823
|T8
|Pajaree Anannarukarn
|-7
|69
|72
|68
|72
|281
|$45,606
|T8
|Inbee Park
|-7
|71
|67
|70
|73
|281
|$45,606
|T10
|Matilda Castren
|-4
|73
|66
|71
|74
|284
|$37,842
|T10
|Lydia Ko
|-4
|71
|68
|71
|74
|284
|$37,842
|12
|Georgia Hall
|-2
|70
|72
|75
|69
|286
|$33,960
|T13
|Ryann O'Toole
|-1
|68
|72
|75
|72
|287
|$30,856
|T13
|Patty Tavatanakit
|-1
|70
|71
|70
|76
|287
|$30,856
|T15
|A Lim Kim
|E
|74
|70
|73
|71
|288
|$27,363
|T15
|Moriya Jutanugarn
|E
|75
|70
|69
|74
|288
|$27,363
|17
|Madelene Sagstrom
|1
|70
|71
|79
|69
|289
|$25,229
|T18
|Nasa Hataoka
|2
|71
|71
|76
|72
|290
|$23,158
|T18
|Sophia Popov
|2
|72
|70
|72
|76
|290
|$23,158
|T18
|Stacy Lewis
|2
|70
|69
|75
|76
|290
|$23,158
|21
|Ally Ewing
|3
|71
|69
|74
|77
|291
|$21,542
|22
|Ariya Jutanugarn
|4
|74
|72
|73
|73
|292
|$20,765
|23
|Angela Stanford
|5
|72
|73
|73
|75
|293
|$19,989
|24
|Mel Reid
|7
|73
|72
|75
|75
|295
|$19,212
|25
|Austin Ernst
|11
|74
|76
|78
|71
|299
|$18,533
|26
|Hee Young Park
|15
|76
|75
|73
|79
|303
|$17,855
|27
|Anna Nordqvist
|16
|76
|73
|75
|80
|304
|$17,174
|T28
|Mirim Lee
|20
|77
|77
|81
|73
|308
|$16,156
|T28
|Michelle Wie West
|20
|71
|78
|78
|81
|308
|$16,156