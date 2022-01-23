2022 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions final leaderboard is headed by winner Danielle Kang, who started the year with a big win at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club in Orlando, Fla.

In difficult scoring conditions on Sunday, Kang shot 4-under 68 to earn a three-shot win on 16-under 272. Brooke Henderson finished alone in second place on 13-under total.

Gaby Lopez finished in solo third place at 12-under total.

Kang won and the $225,000 winner's share of the $1,500,000 purse. Derek Lowe won the concurrent celebrity event.

Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions recap notes

Kang picks up the win in the first LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the sixth time.

By winning the event, Kang earned 500 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, there was not a 36-hole cut with 29 players finishing the tournament.

The 2022 LPGA Tour schedule continues next week with the Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio in Florida.

2022 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY 1 Danielle Kang -16 68 67 69 68 272 $225,000 2 Brooke M. Henderson -13 69 68 68 70 275 $177,229 3 Gaby Lopez -12 67 68 69 72 276 $128,567 T4 Celine Boutier -10 70 67 70 71 278 $89,755 T4 Nelly Korda -10 68 66 69 75 278 $89,755 6 Yuka Saso -9 68 70 68 73 279 $65,497 7 Jessica Korda -8 69 67 72 72 280 $54,823 T8 Pajaree Anannarukarn -7 69 72 68 72 281 $45,606 T8 Inbee Park -7 71 67 70 73 281 $45,606 T10 Matilda Castren -4 73 66 71 74 284 $37,842 T10 Lydia Ko -4 71 68 71 74 284 $37,842 12 Georgia Hall -2 70 72 75 69 286 $33,960 T13 Ryann O'Toole -1 68 72 75 72 287 $30,856 T13 Patty Tavatanakit -1 70 71 70 76 287 $30,856 T15 A Lim Kim E 74 70 73 71 288 $27,363 T15 Moriya Jutanugarn E 75 70 69 74 288 $27,363 17 Madelene Sagstrom 1 70 71 79 69 289 $25,229 T18 Nasa Hataoka 2 71 71 76 72 290 $23,158 T18 Sophia Popov 2 72 70 72 76 290 $23,158 T18 Stacy Lewis 2 70 69 75 76 290 $23,158 21 Ally Ewing 3 71 69 74 77 291 $21,542 22 Ariya Jutanugarn 4 74 72 73 73 292 $20,765 23 Angela Stanford 5 72 73 73 75 293 $19,989 24 Mel Reid 7 73 72 75 75 295 $19,212 25 Austin Ernst 11 74 76 78 71 299 $18,533 26 Hee Young Park 15 76 75 73 79 303 $17,855 27 Anna Nordqvist 16 76 73 75 80 304 $17,174 T28 Mirim Lee 20 77 77 81 73 308 $16,156 T28 Michelle Wie West 20 71 78 78 81 308 $16,156