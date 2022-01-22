2022 Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic field: Players, rankings

The 2022 Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic field is set with the passing of the entry deadline. The DP World Tour field is set for this event, played at Emirates Golf Club in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic field is headlined by the likes of Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland, Rory McIlroy and more.

This is set to be a 132-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the second event of the 2021-2022 DP World Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its normal spot, kickstarting the new year, which continues a run of events in the Middle East, including in the United Arab Emirates.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The field will be playing for a $8 million purse, with eight of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2022 Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic field

Maverick Antcliff

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Marcus Armitage

Adri Arnaus

Samuel Bennett

Nino Bertasio

Wil Besseling

Lucas Bjerregaard

Alexander Björk

Thomas Bjørn

Richard Bland

Kristoffer Broberg

Steven Brown

Dean Burmester

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Jonathan Caldwell

Jorge Campillo

Alejandro Cañizares

Laurie Canter

Paul Casey

John Catlin

George Coetzee

Nicolas Colsaerts

Sean Crocker

Thomas Detry

Jamie Donaldson

David Drysdale

Victor Dubuisson

Nacho Elvira

Darren Fichardt

Ross Fisher

Tommy Fleetwood

Grant Forrest

Ryan Fox

Stephen Gallacher

Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez

Sergio Garcia

Daniel Gavins

Julien Guerrier

Joachim B. Hansen

Justin Harding

Padraig Harrington

Tyrrell Hatton

Scott Hend

Lucas Herbert

Garrick Higgo

Josh Hill

Nicolai Højgaard

Rasmus Højgaard

David Horsey

Sam Horsfield

Viktor Hovland

Scott Jamieson

Jazz Janewattananond

Miguel Ángel Jiménez

Matthew Jordan

Takumi Kanaya

Rikard Karlberg

Masahiro Kawamura

Maximilian Kieffer

Marcus Kinhult

Mikko Korhonen

Jacques Kruyswijk

Joakim Lagergren

Romain Langasque

Francesco Laporta

Pablo Larrazábal

David Law

Thriston Lawrence

Alexander Levy

Haotong Li

Shane Lowry

Joost Luiten

Robert Macintyre

Rory Mcilroy

Adrian Meronk

Guido Migliozzi

Edoardo Molinari

Colin Montgomerie

Collin Morikawa

James Morrison

Thorbjørn Olesen

Wade Ormsby

Adrian Otaegui

Chris Paisley

Andrea Pavan

Matthieu Pavon

Victor Perez

Thomas Pieters

Ian Poulter

Tapio Pulkkanen

Richie Ramsay

Robert Rock

Antoine Rozner

Kalle Samooja

Matti Schmid

Matthias Schwab

Adam Scott

Jason Scrivener

Shubhankar Sharma

Callum Shinkwin

Jack Singh Brar

Ahmad Skaik

Jordan Smith

Sebastian Soderberg

Matthew Southgate

Henrik Stenson

Richard Sterne

Brandon Stone

Andy Sullivan

Connor Syme

Sami Välimäki

Darius Van Driel

Erik Van Rooyen

Daniel Van Tonder

Johannes Veerman

Nicolai Von Dellingshausen

Matt Wallace

Justin Walters

Paul Waring

Marc Warren

Lee Westwood

Dale Whitnell

Bernd Wiesberger

Danny Willett

Jeff Winther

Chris Wood

Ashun Wu

Fabrizio Zanotti

Top 50 players in 2022 Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic field

2. Collin Morikawa

7. Viktor Hovland

8. Rory McIlroy

22. Tyrrell Hatton

39. Lee Westwood

41. Tommy Fleetwood

45. Sergio Garcia

48. Shane Lowry