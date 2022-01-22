2022 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai final leaderboard is headed by winner Miguel Angel Jimenez, who earned the win of the 2022 PGA Tour schedule at Hualalai Golf Club in Hawaii.

Steven Alker and Miguel Angel Jimenez were tied after regulation of the 54-hole tournament on 17-under 199 and went to a playoff.

After both players made par 4 on the 18th hole in the first playoff hole, Alker was unable to make a 12-footer for par to extend the playoff on the the second playoff hole, giving Jimenez the win.

Stephen Ames and Vijay Singh finished tied for third place, a shot out of the playoff.

Jimenez won the $340,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai recap notes

Jimenez wins the first PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting off the a great start in an event he enjoys.

The money Jimenez -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.

The 2022 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next month with the Chubb Classic in Naples, Fla.

2022 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY 1 Miguel Ángel Jiménez -17 67 66 66 199 $340,000 P2 Steven Alker -17 66 67 66 199 $200,000 T3 Stephen Ames -16 66 66 68 200 $125,000 T3 Vijay Singh -16 65 67 68 200 $125,000 5 David Toms -15 67 68 66 201 $98,000 T6 Retief Goosen -14 66 67 69 202 $82,500 T6 Ernie Els -14 64 68 70 202 $82,500 T8 Brett Quigley -12 67 66 71 204 $63,500 T8 Jim Furyk -12 67 66 71 204 $63,500 T10 Corey Pavin -11 69 69 67 205 $52,500 T10 Bernhard Langer -11 66 71 68 205 $52,500 T12 Jerry Kelly -10 71 70 65 206 $43,500 T12 Shane Bertsch -10 68 67 71 206 $43,500 T14 Paul Broadhurst -9 69 70 68 207 $38,000 T14 Darren Clarke -9 66 72 69 207 $38,000 T14 Doug Barron -9 69 68 70 207 $38,000 T17 Lee Janzen -8 68 71 69 208 $33,000 T17 Scott Parel -8 70 66 72 208 $33,000 T19 Joe Durant -7 70 73 66 209 $27,750 T19 Mike Weir -7 69 72 68 209 $27,750 T19 Ken Tanigawa -7 71 67 71 209 $27,750 T19 K.J. Choi -7 67 70 72 209 $27,750 T23 Jeff Maggert -6 67 70 73 210 $24,500 T23 Jeff Sluman -6 69 68 73 210 $24,500 T25 Rocco Mediate -5 74 69 68 211 $22,500 T25 Cameron Beckman -5 68 72 71 211 $22,500 27 John Daly -4 72 69 71 212 $20,500 T28 Rod Pampling -2 70 73 71 214 $17,875 T28 Jay Haas -2 69 74 71 214 $17,875 T28 Mark Calcavecchia -2 72 71 71 214 $17,875 T28 Mark O'Meara -2 72 68 74 214 $17,875 T32 Fred Funk -1 72 71 72 215 $16,250 T32 Michael Allen -1 67 71 77 215 $16,250 T34 Alex Cejka E 71 73 72 216 $14,300 T34 Scott McCarron E 73 73 70 216 $14,300 T34 David Duval E 74 70 72 216 $14,300 T34 Olin Browne E 71 71 74 216 $14,300 T34 Dicky Pride E 68 68 80 216 $14,300 T39 Larry Mize 3 71 77 71 219 $12,250 T39 Tom Lehman 3 73 71 75 219 $12,250 41 Tom Watson 8 78 69 77 224 $11,500 42 Stephen Dodd 12 85 68 75 228 $11,000