2022 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
01/22/2022 at 10:26 pm
Golf News Net


The 2022 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai final leaderboard is headed by winner Miguel Angel Jimenez, who earned the win of the 2022 PGA Tour schedule at Hualalai Golf Club in Hawaii.

Steven Alker and Miguel Angel Jimenez were tied after regulation of the 54-hole tournament on 17-under 199 and went to a playoff.

After both players made par 4 on the 18th hole in the first playoff hole, Alker was unable to make a 12-footer for par to extend the playoff on the the second playoff hole, giving Jimenez the win.

Stephen Ames and Vijay Singh finished tied for third place, a shot out of the playoff.

Jimenez won the $340,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai recap notes

Jimenez wins the first PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting off the a great start in an event he enjoys.

The money Jimenez -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.

The 2022 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next month with the Chubb Classic in Naples, Fla.

2022 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Miguel Ángel Jiménez -17 67 66 66 199 $340,000
P2 Steven Alker -17 66 67 66 199 $200,000
T3 Stephen Ames -16 66 66 68 200 $125,000
T3 Vijay Singh -16 65 67 68 200 $125,000
5 David Toms -15 67 68 66 201 $98,000
T6 Retief Goosen -14 66 67 69 202 $82,500
T6 Ernie Els -14 64 68 70 202 $82,500
T8 Brett Quigley -12 67 66 71 204 $63,500
T8 Jim Furyk -12 67 66 71 204 $63,500
T10 Corey Pavin -11 69 69 67 205 $52,500
T10 Bernhard Langer -11 66 71 68 205 $52,500
T12 Jerry Kelly -10 71 70 65 206 $43,500
T12 Shane Bertsch -10 68 67 71 206 $43,500
T14 Paul Broadhurst -9 69 70 68 207 $38,000
T14 Darren Clarke -9 66 72 69 207 $38,000
T14 Doug Barron -9 69 68 70 207 $38,000
T17 Lee Janzen -8 68 71 69 208 $33,000
T17 Scott Parel -8 70 66 72 208 $33,000
T19 Joe Durant -7 70 73 66 209 $27,750
T19 Mike Weir -7 69 72 68 209 $27,750
T19 Ken Tanigawa -7 71 67 71 209 $27,750
T19 K.J. Choi -7 67 70 72 209 $27,750
T23 Jeff Maggert -6 67 70 73 210 $24,500
T23 Jeff Sluman -6 69 68 73 210 $24,500
T25 Rocco Mediate -5 74 69 68 211 $22,500
T25 Cameron Beckman -5 68 72 71 211 $22,500
27 John Daly -4 72 69 71 212 $20,500
T28 Rod Pampling -2 70 73 71 214 $17,875
T28 Jay Haas -2 69 74 71 214 $17,875
T28 Mark Calcavecchia -2 72 71 71 214 $17,875
T28 Mark O'Meara -2 72 68 74 214 $17,875
T32 Fred Funk -1 72 71 72 215 $16,250
T32 Michael Allen -1 67 71 77 215 $16,250
T34 Alex Cejka E 71 73 72 216 $14,300
T34 Scott McCarron E 73 73 70 216 $14,300
T34 David Duval E 74 70 72 216 $14,300
T34 Olin Browne E 71 71 74 216 $14,300
T34 Dicky Pride E 68 68 80 216 $14,300
T39 Larry Mize 3 71 77 71 219 $12,250
T39 Tom Lehman 3 73 71 75 219 $12,250
41 Tom Watson 8 78 69 77 224 $11,500
42 Stephen Dodd 12 85 68 75 228 $11,000

