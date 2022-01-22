2022 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai final leaderboard is headed by winner Miguel Angel Jimenez, who earned the win of the 2022 PGA Tour schedule at Hualalai Golf Club in Hawaii.
Steven Alker and Miguel Angel Jimenez were tied after regulation of the 54-hole tournament on 17-under 199 and went to a playoff.
After both players made par 4 on the 18th hole in the first playoff hole, Alker was unable to make a 12-footer for par to extend the playoff on the the second playoff hole, giving Jimenez the win.
Stephen Ames and Vijay Singh finished tied for third place, a shot out of the playoff.
Jimenez won the $340,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.
Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai recap notes
Jimenez wins the first PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting off the a great start in an event he enjoys.
The money Jimenez -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.
There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.
The 2022 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next month with the Chubb Classic in Naples, Fla.
2022 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Miguel Ángel Jiménez
|-17
|67
|66
|66
|199
|$340,000
|P2
|Steven Alker
|-17
|66
|67
|66
|199
|$200,000
|T3
|Stephen Ames
|-16
|66
|66
|68
|200
|$125,000
|T3
|Vijay Singh
|-16
|65
|67
|68
|200
|$125,000
|5
|David Toms
|-15
|67
|68
|66
|201
|$98,000
|T6
|Retief Goosen
|-14
|66
|67
|69
|202
|$82,500
|T6
|Ernie Els
|-14
|64
|68
|70
|202
|$82,500
|T8
|Brett Quigley
|-12
|67
|66
|71
|204
|$63,500
|T8
|Jim Furyk
|-12
|67
|66
|71
|204
|$63,500
|T10
|Corey Pavin
|-11
|69
|69
|67
|205
|$52,500
|T10
|Bernhard Langer
|-11
|66
|71
|68
|205
|$52,500
|T12
|Jerry Kelly
|-10
|71
|70
|65
|206
|$43,500
|T12
|Shane Bertsch
|-10
|68
|67
|71
|206
|$43,500
|T14
|Paul Broadhurst
|-9
|69
|70
|68
|207
|$38,000
|T14
|Darren Clarke
|-9
|66
|72
|69
|207
|$38,000
|T14
|Doug Barron
|-9
|69
|68
|70
|207
|$38,000
|T17
|Lee Janzen
|-8
|68
|71
|69
|208
|$33,000
|T17
|Scott Parel
|-8
|70
|66
|72
|208
|$33,000
|T19
|Joe Durant
|-7
|70
|73
|66
|209
|$27,750
|T19
|Mike Weir
|-7
|69
|72
|68
|209
|$27,750
|T19
|Ken Tanigawa
|-7
|71
|67
|71
|209
|$27,750
|T19
|K.J. Choi
|-7
|67
|70
|72
|209
|$27,750
|T23
|Jeff Maggert
|-6
|67
|70
|73
|210
|$24,500
|T23
|Jeff Sluman
|-6
|69
|68
|73
|210
|$24,500
|T25
|Rocco Mediate
|-5
|74
|69
|68
|211
|$22,500
|T25
|Cameron Beckman
|-5
|68
|72
|71
|211
|$22,500
|27
|John Daly
|-4
|72
|69
|71
|212
|$20,500
|T28
|Rod Pampling
|-2
|70
|73
|71
|214
|$17,875
|T28
|Jay Haas
|-2
|69
|74
|71
|214
|$17,875
|T28
|Mark Calcavecchia
|-2
|72
|71
|71
|214
|$17,875
|T28
|Mark O'Meara
|-2
|72
|68
|74
|214
|$17,875
|T32
|Fred Funk
|-1
|72
|71
|72
|215
|$16,250
|T32
|Michael Allen
|-1
|67
|71
|77
|215
|$16,250
|T34
|Alex Cejka
|E
|71
|73
|72
|216
|$14,300
|T34
|Scott McCarron
|E
|73
|73
|70
|216
|$14,300
|T34
|David Duval
|E
|74
|70
|72
|216
|$14,300
|T34
|Olin Browne
|E
|71
|71
|74
|216
|$14,300
|T34
|Dicky Pride
|E
|68
|68
|80
|216
|$14,300
|T39
|Larry Mize
|3
|71
|77
|71
|219
|$12,250
|T39
|Tom Lehman
|3
|73
|71
|75
|219
|$12,250
|41
|Tom Watson
|8
|78
|69
|77
|224
|$11,500
|42
|Stephen Dodd
|12
|85
|68
|75
|228
|$11,000