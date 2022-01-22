2022 Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio field: Players, rankings

The 2022 Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The LPGA Tour field is set for this event, played at Boca Rio Golf Club in Boca Raton, Fla.

The Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio field is headlined by the likes of Nelly Korda, Inbee Park, Yuka Saso and more.

This is set to be a 29-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the second event of the season.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, as the second event of the 2022 LPGA Tour schedule.

We do not yet have the two Monday qualifiers for this event in the field, for the first full-field event of the year.

The week-of alternate list is set, with Q-Series graduates getting to the top of the list.

The field will be playing for a $2 million purse, with 33 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2022 Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio field

Marina Alex

Brittany Altomare

Na Rin An

Pajaree Anannarukarn

Aditi Ashok

Ana Belac

Celine Boutier

Ashleigh Buhai

Matilda Castren

Peiyun Chien

Na Yeon Choi

Hye-Jin Choi

In Gee Chun

Carlota Ciganda

Cydney Clanton

Jenny Coleman

Taylor Collins

Lauren Coughlin

Casey Danielson

Laura Davies

Perrine Delacour

Amanda Doherty

Allison Emrey

Austin Ernst

Jodi Ewart Shadoff

Ally Ewing

Maria Fassi

Fatima Fernandez-Cano

Dana Finkelstein

Ayaka Furue

Jaye Marie Green

Georgia Hall

Mina Harigae

Nasa Hataoka

Muni He

Brooke Henderson

Esther Henseleit

Yaeeun Hong

Charley Hull

Janie Jackson

Linnea Johansson

Ariya Jutanugarn

Moriya Jutanugarn

Danielle Kang

Haeji Kang

Cristie Kerr

Megan Khang

A Lim Kim

Christina Kim

Katherine Kirk

Cheyenne Knight

Lydia Ko

Nelly Korda

Jessica Korda

Jennifer Kupcho

Brittany Lang

Bronte Law

Maude-Aimee Leblanc

Jeongeun Lee

Alison Lee

Mirim Lee

Jeongeun Lee6

Stacy Lewis

Xiyu Lin

Brittany Lincicome

Pernilla Lindberg

Yu Liu

Ruixin Liu

Gaby Lopez

Nishtha Madan

Nanna Koerstz Madsen

Leona Maguire

Caroline Masson

Stephanie Meadow

Wichanee Meechai

Gerina Mendoza

Morgane Metraux

Giulia Molinaro

Yealimi Noh

Anna Nordqvist

Ryann O'Toole

Su Oh

Amy Olson

Bianca Pagdanganan

Inbee Park

Hee Young Park

Annie Park

Katherine Perry-Hamski

Pornanong Phatlum

Sophia Popov

Beatriz Recari

Mel Reid

Paula Reto

Rachel Rohanna

Pauline Roussin-Bouchard

Madelene Sagstrom

Yuka Saso

Sarah Schmelzel

Sophia Schubert

Jenny Shin

Jennifer Song

Angela Stanford

Marissa Steen

Lauren Stephenson

Jasmine Suwannapura

Elizabeth Szokol

Emma Talley

Patty Tavatanakit

Atthaya Thitikul

Lexi Thompson

Albane Valenzuela

Lilia Vu

Lindsey Weaver-Wright

Karrie Webb

Dewi Weber

Amy Yang

Angel Yin

Top 50 players in 2022 Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio field

1. Nelly Korda

3. Lydia Ko

4. Inbee Park

6. Nasa Hataoka

8. Yuka Saso

10. Danielle Kang

11. Brooke Henderson

12. Lexi Thompson

13. Patty Tavatanakit

14. Ayaka Furue

16. Anna Nordqvist

19. Jeongeun Lee6

20. Atthaya Thitikul

21. Ally Ewing

22. Jessica Korda

23. Ariya Jutanugarn

28. Celine Boutier

29. Georgia Hall

30. Austin Ernst

33. Charley Hull

34. Moriya Jutanugarn

35. Megan Khang

36. In Gee Chun

39. Sophia Popov

40. Leona Maguire

42. Yealimi Noh

43. Amy Olson

44. Madelene Sagstrom

45. Carlota Ciganda

46. Jennifer Kupcho

47. A Lim Kim

48. Mina Harigae

50. Caroline Masson