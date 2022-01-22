2022 Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio field: Players, rankings

The 2022 Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The LPGA Tour field is set for this event, played at Boca Rio Golf Club in Boca Raton, Fla.
The Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio field is headlined by the likes of Nelly Korda, Inbee Park, Yuka Saso and more.
This is set to be a 29-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the second event of the season.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, as the second event of the 2022 LPGA Tour schedule.
We do not yet have the two Monday qualifiers for this event in the field, for the first full-field event of the year.
The week-of alternate list is set, with Q-Series graduates getting to the top of the list.
The field will be playing for a $2 million purse, with 33 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2022 Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio field
- Marina Alex
- Brittany Altomare
- Na Rin An
- Pajaree Anannarukarn
- Aditi Ashok
- Ana Belac
- Celine Boutier
- Ashleigh Buhai
- Matilda Castren
- Peiyun Chien
- Na Yeon Choi
- Hye-Jin Choi
- In Gee Chun
- Carlota Ciganda
- Cydney Clanton
- Jenny Coleman
- Taylor Collins
- Lauren Coughlin
- Casey Danielson
- Laura Davies
- Perrine Delacour
- Amanda Doherty
- Allison Emrey
- Austin Ernst
- Jodi Ewart Shadoff
- Ally Ewing
- Maria Fassi
- Fatima Fernandez-Cano
- Dana Finkelstein
- Ayaka Furue
- Jaye Marie Green
- Georgia Hall
- Mina Harigae
- Nasa Hataoka
- Muni He
- Brooke Henderson
- Esther Henseleit
- Yaeeun Hong
- Charley Hull
- Janie Jackson
- Linnea Johansson
- Ariya Jutanugarn
- Moriya Jutanugarn
- Danielle Kang
- Haeji Kang
- Cristie Kerr
- Megan Khang
- A Lim Kim
- Christina Kim
- Katherine Kirk
- Cheyenne Knight
- Lydia Ko
- Nelly Korda
- Jessica Korda
- Jennifer Kupcho
- Brittany Lang
- Bronte Law
- Maude-Aimee Leblanc
- Jeongeun Lee
- Alison Lee
- Mirim Lee
- Jeongeun Lee6
- Stacy Lewis
- Xiyu Lin
- Brittany Lincicome
- Pernilla Lindberg
- Yu Liu
- Ruixin Liu
- Gaby Lopez
- Nishtha Madan
- Nanna Koerstz Madsen
- Leona Maguire
- Caroline Masson
- Stephanie Meadow
- Wichanee Meechai
- Gerina Mendoza
- Morgane Metraux
- Giulia Molinaro
- Yealimi Noh
- Anna Nordqvist
- Ryann O'Toole
- Su Oh
- Amy Olson
- Bianca Pagdanganan
- Inbee Park
- Hee Young Park
- Annie Park
- Katherine Perry-Hamski
- Pornanong Phatlum
- Sophia Popov
- Beatriz Recari
- Mel Reid
- Paula Reto
- Rachel Rohanna
- Pauline Roussin-Bouchard
- Madelene Sagstrom
- Yuka Saso
- Sarah Schmelzel
- Sophia Schubert
- Jenny Shin
- Jennifer Song
- Angela Stanford
- Marissa Steen
- Lauren Stephenson
- Jasmine Suwannapura
- Elizabeth Szokol
- Emma Talley
- Patty Tavatanakit
- Atthaya Thitikul
- Lexi Thompson
- Albane Valenzuela
- Lilia Vu
- Lindsey Weaver-Wright
- Karrie Webb
- Dewi Weber
- Amy Yang
- Angel Yin
