2022 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2022 Mitsubishi Eletric Championship at Hualalai purse is set for $2 million, with the winner's share coming in at $340,000 -- not the standard 15 percent payout according to the PGA Tour Champions' prize money distribution chart.

The Mitsubishi Eletric Championship at Hualalai field is headed by Jim Furyk, Ernie Els and Bernhard Langer.

It's the first event of the 2022 PGA Tour Champions schedule, with 42 players taking on the host course. There is no cut.

This tournament is played at Hualalai Golf Club in Hawaii.

The Mitsubishi Eletric Championship at Hualalai will be played over three days from Friday through Sunday.

What else is on the line: Charles Schwab Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The money earned this week counts toward the Charles Schwab Cup points list. Each dollar earned translates into a regular season point to qualify for the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs in 2022. The top 54 players get into the second leg, with the top 36 advancing to the final leg.

At the season of the season in 2022, the top five players in the final standings are paid part of the $2.1 million bonus pool (all as annuities), based on the points standings.

The PGA Tour Champions does not offer Official World Golf Ranking points in its events.

2022 Mitsubishi Eletric Championship at Hualalai purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY 1 $340,000 2 $200,000 3 $140,000 4 $110,000 5 $98,000 6 $88,000 7 $77,000 8 $66,000 9 $61,000 10 $55,000 11 $50,000 12 $45,000 13 $42,000 14 $40,000 15 $38,000 16 $36,000 17 $34,000 18 $32,000 19 $30,000 20 $28,000 21 $27,000 22 $26,000 23 $25,000 24 $24,000 25 $23,000 26 $22,000 27 $20,500 28 $19,000 29 $18,000 30 $17,500 31 $17,000 32 $16,500 33 $16,000 34 $15,500 35 $15,000 36 $14,500 37 $13,500 38 $13,000 39 $12,500 40 $12,000 41 $11,500 42 $11,000