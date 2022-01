2022 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship streaming: How to watch online through Golf Channel, NBC Sports, Peacock apps

The 2022 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship marks the continuation of the 2022 DP World Tour (European Tour) season, and you can watch online the whole tournament from Yas Links in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. With online streams from NBC and Golf Channel, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship action.

You can watch the 2022 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship online when the tournament begins with online streaming of coverage of Thursday's first round.

During Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday play, Golf Channel has coverage, with online streaming coverage including the Golf Channel broadcast.

Live coverage is available through the NBC Sports app, with Golf Channel airing live coverage on all four days of the event.

Viewers can stream the TV coverage through the NBC Sports and Golf Channel apps and websites.

2022 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship streaming schedule: How to watch online

Thursday, Jan. 20

Golf Channel broadcast: 2-8 a.m.

Friday, Jan. 21

Golf Channel broadcast: 2-8 a.m.

Saturday, Jan. 22

Golf Channel broadcast: 2-8 a.m.

Sunday, Jan. 23

Golf Channel broadcast: 2-8 a.m.