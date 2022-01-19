2022 The American Express live streaming: How to watch online through PGA Tour Live, Golf Channel, NBC Sports apps

The 2022 The American Express live streaming schedule features a field with some of the best golfers on the planet taking on PGA West in La Quinta, Calif., in the third 2022 event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule.

How to watch 2022 The American Express live streaming

With 2022 The American Express live streams from Golf Channel, NBC and PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ in their apps and websites, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the action.

You can watch the 2022 The American Express online starting on Thursday in the United States, as Golf Channel and NBC Sports have their live streams for all four days of the tournament from PGA West in La Quinta, Calif.

There will be 156 players in the field, competing for an opportunity to win the The American Express.

2022 The American Express streaming websites and apps

All four days of the event will stream live online on Golf Channel, through their website and the NBC Sports app, with at least three-and-a-half hours of coverage each day. All coverage is available through the NBC Sports apps and on NBCSports.com. Golf Channel can be watched online without a cable subscription through FuboTV, YouTube TV and other services.

Separate from online streams of TV coverage, PGA Tour Live offers exclusive, unique live streams of coverage before the TV broadcast. PGA Tour Live which can be accessed with an ESPN+ subscription.

2022 The American Express streaming schedule: How to watch online

Thursday, Jan. 20

PGA Tour Live Featured Groups: 11:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Golf Channel broadcast: 3-7 p.m.

PGA Tour Live Featured Holes: 3-7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 21

PGA Tour Live Featured Groups: 11:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Golf Channel broadcast: 3-7 p.m.

PGA Tour Live Featured Holes: 3-7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 22

PGA Tour Live Featured Groups: 11:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Golf Channel broadcast: 3-7 p.m.

PGA Tour Live Featured Holes: 3-7 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 23

PGA Tour Live Featured Groups: 11:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Golf Channel broadcast: 3-7 p.m.

PGA Tour Live Featured Holes: 3-7 p.m.