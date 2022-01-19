The 2022 The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic purse is set for $750,000, with the winner's share coming in at $135,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the Korn Ferry Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic field is headed by the likes of Akshay Bhatia, Tom Lewis and more.

The event is played this year at Sandals Emerald Bay Golf Club in Great Exuma, Bahamas.

This event runs from Sunday through Wednesday.

What else is on the line: Korn Ferry Tour points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

This is the first event of the year on the Korn Ferry Tour.

During the Korn Ferry Tour events, a player who wins on the Korn Ferry Tour earns 500 points.

The top 25 players at the end of the combined 2022 regular season earn a PGA Tour card for the following season, and the priority order into the fall events is based upon their combined points between the regular season and Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

The top 25 players in points earned in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals events alone also earn PGA Tour cards for the next season.

The winner of the The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic will also earn 14 Official World Golf Ranking points, boosting their world ranking.

2022 The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY 1 $135,000 2 $67,500 3 $45,000 4 $33,750 5 $28,500 6 $25,875 7 $24,000 8 $22,125 9 $20,625 10 $19,125 11 $17,738 12 $16,500 13 $15,375 14 $14,250 15 $13,500 16 $12,750 17 $12,000 18 $11,250 19 $10,500 20 $9,750 21 $9,113 22 $8,513 23 $7,913 24 $7,313 25 $6,750 26 $6,398 27 $6,075 28 $5,775 29 $5,550 30 $5,325 31 $5,138 32 $4,988 33 $4,838 34 $4,688 35 $4,538 36 $4,388 37 $4,238 38 $4,088 39 $3,938 40 $3,863 41 $3,788 42 $3,713 43 $3,638 44 $3,563 45 $3,488 46 $3,413 47 $3,375 48 $3,338 49 $3,300 50 $3,263 51 $3,225 52 $3,195 53 $3,180 54 $3,165 55 $3,150 56 $3,135 57 $3,120 58 $3,105 59 $3,090 60 $3,075 61 $3,060 62 $3,045 63 $3,030 64 $3,015 65 $3,000