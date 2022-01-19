The 2022 SMBC Singapore Open purse is set for $1.25 million, with the winner's share coming in at $225,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the Asian Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The SMBC Singapore Open field is headed by Jazz Janewattananond, Bio Kim, Wade Ormsby and more of the world's best players.

The 131-player field is an event on the Asian Tour schedule, which is concluding a season combining events from 2020, late 2021 and early 2022.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties for the final two rounds of the tournament. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

The event is played this year at Sentosa Golf Club (Serapong Course) in Singapore.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get add to their Order of Merit tally, which is crucial for access to tournaments and bonuses.

The winner gets 14 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the Asian Tour.

2022 SMBC Singapore Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY 1 $225,000 2 $137,500 3 $78,750 4 $62,500 5 $51,250 6 $41,625 7 $35,625 8 $30,625 9 $26,750 10 $23,875 11 $21,813 12 $20,313 13 $18,938 14 $18,063 15 $17,313 16 $16,563 17 $15,813 18 $15,063 19 $14,438 20 $13,938 21 $13,625 22 $13,250 23 $12,875 24 $12,500 25 $12,125 26 $11,750 27 $11,375 28 $11,000 29 $10,625 30 $10,250 31 $10,125 32 $9,750 33 $9,500 34 $9,250 35 $9,000 36 $8,750 37 $8,500 38 $8,250 39 $8,000 40 $7,750 41 $7,563 42 $7,313 43 $7,063 44 $6,813 45 $6,688 46 $6,625 47 $6,375 48 $6,125 49 $5,875 50 $5,625 51 $5,375 52 $5,125 53 $4,875 54 $4,750 55 $4,625 56 $4,500 57 $4,375 58 $4,250 59 $4,125 60 $4,000 61 $3,875 62 $3,750 63 $3,625 64 $3,500 65 $3,375