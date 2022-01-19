2022 SMBC Singapore Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout
2022 SMBC Singapore Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout

The 2022 SMBC Singapore Open purse is set for $1.25 million, with the winner's share coming in at $225,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the Asian Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The SMBC Singapore Open field is headed by Jazz Janewattananond, Bio Kim, Wade Ormsby and more of the world's best players.

The 131-player field is an event on the Asian Tour schedule, which is concluding a season combining events from 2020, late 2021 and early 2022.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties for the final two rounds of the tournament. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

The event is played this year at Sentosa Golf Club (Serapong Course) in Singapore.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get add to their Order of Merit tally, which is crucial for access to tournaments and bonuses.

The winner gets 14 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the Asian Tour.

POSITION MONEY
1 $225,000
2 $137,500
3 $78,750
4 $62,500
5 $51,250
6 $41,625
7 $35,625
8 $30,625
9 $26,750
10 $23,875
11 $21,813
12 $20,313
13 $18,938
14 $18,063
15 $17,313
16 $16,563
17 $15,813
18 $15,063
19 $14,438
20 $13,938
21 $13,625
22 $13,250
23 $12,875
24 $12,500
25 $12,125
26 $11,750
27 $11,375
28 $11,000
29 $10,625
30 $10,250
31 $10,125
32 $9,750
33 $9,500
34 $9,250
35 $9,000
36 $8,750
37 $8,500
38 $8,250
39 $8,000
40 $7,750
41 $7,563
42 $7,313
43 $7,063
44 $6,813
45 $6,688
46 $6,625
47 $6,375
48 $6,125
49 $5,875
50 $5,625
51 $5,375
52 $5,125
53 $4,875
54 $4,750
55 $4,625
56 $4,500
57 $4,375
58 $4,250
59 $4,125
60 $4,000
61 $3,875
62 $3,750
63 $3,625
64 $3,500
65 $3,375

