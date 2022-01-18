DP World Tour postpones 2022 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters until spring
DP World Tour postpones 2022 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters until spring

01/18/2022 at 9:01 am
The DP World Tour (erstwhile European Tour) has announced a change to its Desert Swing, modifying the early 2022 DP World tour schedule.

The 2022 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, scheduled for Feb. 10-13, has been postponed until later in the spring due to ongoing restrictions associated with the global Covid-19 pandemic. A formal replacement slot has yet to be announced.

The event will be replaced by a $2 million tournament in Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates, immediately following the inaugural the Ras Al Khaimah Championship (Feb. 3-6). The Ras Al Khaimah Classic will be the second event, with both events taking place at Al Hamra Golf Club.

The DP World Tour’s Middle East swing remains at four events, following this week's Abu Dhabi HBSC Championship (Jan. 20-23) and the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic (Jan. 27-30).

