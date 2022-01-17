2022 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win
01/17/2022 at 1:43 pm
The 2022 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour Champions event at Hualalai Golf Club in Ka'upulehu-Kona, Hawaii.

The betting favorite this week is Jim Furyk, who comes into the week at 9-to-2 (+450) betting odds.

Steven Alker is on 13-to-2, while Miguel Angel Jimenez is at 8-to-1.

Reigning Charles Schwab Cup champion Bernhard Langer is on 9-to-1.

2022 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai tips, expert picks and futures bets

The PGA Tour Champions is back in Hawaii to start the year at Hualalai. This is one of the more exclusive events on the PGA Tour Champions schedule, and it's a treat to be able to play in the event. Hualalai has some defense off the tee, but if the wind doesn't blow, scores are going to be low.

2022 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Jim Furyk 450
Steven Alker 650
Miguel Angel Jimenez 800
Bernhard Langer 900
Ernie Els 1200
Retief Goosen 1600
Darren Clarke 1800
David Toms 1800
K.J. Choi 1800
Alex Cejka 2000
Doug Barron 2000
Jerry Kelly 2800
Mike Weir 2800
Scott Parel 3000
Rod Pampling 3500
Vijay Singh 4000
Paul Broadhurst 5000
Stephen Ames 5000
Joe Durant 6600
Ken Tanigawa 6600
Tom Lehman 6600
Brett Quigley 8000
Cameron Beckman 10000
Lee Janzen 10000
Scott McCarron 10000
David Duval 12500
Dicky Pride 12500
Jay Haas 12500
Jeff Maggert 12500
Rocco Mediate 12500
Mark O'Meara 15000
Jeff Sluman 17500
Stephen Dodd 17500
John Daly 20000
Shane Bertsch 20000
Tom Watson 30000
Corey Pavin 50000
Fred Funk 50000
Olin Browne 50000
Larry Mize 75000
Mark Calcavecchia 75000
Michael Allen 75000

