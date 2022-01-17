2022 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour Champions event at Hualalai Golf Club in Ka'upulehu-Kona, Hawaii.

The betting favorite this week is Jim Furyk, who comes into the week at 9-to-2 (+450) betting odds.

Steven Alker is on 13-to-2, while Miguel Angel Jimenez is at 8-to-1.

Reigning Charles Schwab Cup champion Bernhard Langer is on 9-to-1.

2022 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai tips, expert picks and futures bets

The PGA Tour Champions is back in Hawaii to start the year at Hualalai. This is one of the more exclusive events on the PGA Tour Champions schedule, and it's a treat to be able to play in the event. Hualalai has some defense off the tee, but if the wind doesn't blow, scores are going to be low.

PLAYER ODDS Jim Furyk 450 Steven Alker 650 Miguel Angel Jimenez 800 Bernhard Langer 900 Ernie Els 1200 Retief Goosen 1600 Darren Clarke 1800 David Toms 1800 K.J. Choi 1800 Alex Cejka 2000 Doug Barron 2000 Jerry Kelly 2800 Mike Weir 2800 Scott Parel 3000 Rod Pampling 3500 Vijay Singh 4000 Paul Broadhurst 5000 Stephen Ames 5000 Joe Durant 6600 Ken Tanigawa 6600 Tom Lehman 6600 Brett Quigley 8000 Cameron Beckman 10000 Lee Janzen 10000 Scott McCarron 10000 David Duval 12500 Dicky Pride 12500 Jay Haas 12500 Jeff Maggert 12500 Rocco Mediate 12500 Mark O'Meara 15000 Jeff Sluman 17500 Stephen Dodd 17500 John Daly 20000 Shane Bertsch 20000 Tom Watson 30000 Corey Pavin 50000 Fred Funk 50000 Olin Browne 50000 Larry Mize 75000 Mark Calcavecchia 75000 Michael Allen 75000

