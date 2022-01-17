2022 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour Champions event at Hualalai Golf Club in Ka'upulehu-Kona, Hawaii.
The betting favorite this week is Jim Furyk, who comes into the week at 9-to-2 (+450) betting odds.
Steven Alker is on 13-to-2, while Miguel Angel Jimenez is at 8-to-1.
Reigning Charles Schwab Cup champion Bernhard Langer is on 9-to-1.
2022 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai tips, expert picks and futures bets
The PGA Tour Champions is back in Hawaii to start the year at Hualalai. This is one of the more exclusive events on the PGA Tour Champions schedule, and it's a treat to be able to play in the event. Hualalai has some defense off the tee, but if the wind doesn't blow, scores are going to be low.
JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $30/year![/s2If]
2022 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Jim Furyk
|450
|Steven Alker
|650
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|800
|Bernhard Langer
|900
|Ernie Els
|1200
|Retief Goosen
|1600
|Darren Clarke
|1800
|David Toms
|1800
|K.J. Choi
|1800
|Alex Cejka
|2000
|Doug Barron
|2000
|Jerry Kelly
|2800
|Mike Weir
|2800
|Scott Parel
|3000
|Rod Pampling
|3500
|Vijay Singh
|4000
|Paul Broadhurst
|5000
|Stephen Ames
|5000
|Joe Durant
|6600
|Ken Tanigawa
|6600
|Tom Lehman
|6600
|Brett Quigley
|8000
|Cameron Beckman
|10000
|Lee Janzen
|10000
|Scott McCarron
|10000
|David Duval
|12500
|Dicky Pride
|12500
|Jay Haas
|12500
|Jeff Maggert
|12500
|Rocco Mediate
|12500
|Mark O'Meara
|15000
|Jeff Sluman
|17500
|Stephen Dodd
|17500
|John Daly
|20000
|Shane Bertsch
|20000
|Tom Watson
|30000
|Corey Pavin
|50000
|Fred Funk
|50000
|Olin Browne
|50000
|Larry Mize
|75000
|Mark Calcavecchia
|75000
|Michael Allen
|75000