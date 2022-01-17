2022 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win
01/17/2022 at 10:19 am
The 2022 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour event at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club in Orlando, Fla.

The LPGA Tour betting favorite this week is Nelly Korda, who comes in at 13-to-4 (+325) betting odds.

Lydia Ko is 17-to-4, while Brooke Henderson and Patty Tavatanakit are on 12-to-1.

Inbee Park is on 14-to-1.

This week, we have the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions in the first tournament of the LPGA season, with $1.5 million on offer. The venue has moved for this event, going to Lake Nona, which is familiar for many of the pros in the field. The only way in the field is winning in the last two years (or, in Michelle Wie West's case, winning and then deferring the invitation because of maternity leave).

2022 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Nelly Korda 325
Lydia Ko 425
Brooke Henderson 1200
Patty Tavatanakit 1200
Inbee Park 1400
Jessica Korda 1600
Danielle Kang 1800
Nasa Hataoka 1800
Yuka Saso 2000
Anna Nordqvist 2200
Ariya Jutanugarn 2500
Celine Boutier 2500
Gaby Lopez 2500
Georgia Hall 3300
Ally Ewing 3500
Moriya Jutanugarn 3500
Austin Ernst 4000
Madelene Sagstrom 4000
A Lim Kim 4500
Matilda Castren 4500
Stacy Lewis 5000
Mel Reid 6000
Pajaree Anannarukarn 6600
Ryann O'Toole 10000
Sophia Popov 10000
Angela Stanford 12500
Michelle Wie West 15000
Hee Young Park 25000
Mirim Lee 25000

