2022 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour event at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club in Orlando, Fla.

The LPGA Tour betting favorite this week is Nelly Korda, who comes in at 13-to-4 (+325) betting odds.

Lydia Ko is 17-to-4, while Brooke Henderson and Patty Tavatanakit are on 12-to-1.

Inbee Park is on 14-to-1.

2022 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions in the first tournament of the LPGA season, with $1.5 million on offer. The venue has moved for this event, going to Lake Nona, which is familiar for many of the pros in the field. The only way in the field is winning in the last two years (or, in Michelle Wie West's case, winning and then deferring the invitation because of maternity leave).

2022 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS Nelly Korda 325 Lydia Ko 425 Brooke Henderson 1200 Patty Tavatanakit 1200 Inbee Park 1400 Jessica Korda 1600 Danielle Kang 1800 Nasa Hataoka 1800 Yuka Saso 2000 Anna Nordqvist 2200 Ariya Jutanugarn 2500 Celine Boutier 2500 Gaby Lopez 2500 Georgia Hall 3300 Ally Ewing 3500 Moriya Jutanugarn 3500 Austin Ernst 4000 Madelene Sagstrom 4000 A Lim Kim 4500 Matilda Castren 4500 Stacy Lewis 5000 Mel Reid 6000 Pajaree Anannarukarn 6600 Ryann O'Toole 10000 Sophia Popov 10000 Angela Stanford 12500 Michelle Wie West 15000 Hee Young Park 25000 Mirim Lee 25000

