2022 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour event at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club in Orlando, Fla.
The LPGA Tour betting favorite this week is Nelly Korda, who comes in at 13-to-4 (+325) betting odds.
Lydia Ko is 17-to-4, while Brooke Henderson and Patty Tavatanakit are on 12-to-1.
Inbee Park is on 14-to-1.
This week, we have the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions in the first tournament of the LPGA season, with $1.5 million on offer. The venue has moved for this event, going to Lake Nona, which is familiar for many of the pros in the field. The only way in the field is winning in the last two years (or, in Michelle Wie West's case, winning and then deferring the invitation because of maternity leave).
2022 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Nelly Korda
|325
|Lydia Ko
|425
|Brooke Henderson
|1200
|Patty Tavatanakit
|1200
|Inbee Park
|1400
|Jessica Korda
|1600
|Danielle Kang
|1800
|Nasa Hataoka
|1800
|Yuka Saso
|2000
|Anna Nordqvist
|2200
|Ariya Jutanugarn
|2500
|Celine Boutier
|2500
|Gaby Lopez
|2500
|Georgia Hall
|3300
|Ally Ewing
|3500
|Moriya Jutanugarn
|3500
|Austin Ernst
|4000
|Madelene Sagstrom
|4000
|A Lim Kim
|4500
|Matilda Castren
|4500
|Stacy Lewis
|5000
|Mel Reid
|6000
|Pajaree Anannarukarn
|6600
|Ryann O'Toole
|10000
|Sophia Popov
|10000
|Angela Stanford
|12500
|Michelle Wie West
|15000
|Hee Young Park
|25000
|Mirim Lee
|25000