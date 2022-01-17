2022 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship betting odds have been released for the DP World Tour (European Tour) event at Yas Links in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
The European Tour betting co-favorites this week are Collin Morikawa and Rory McIlroy, who comes in at 13-to-2 (+650) betting odds.
Viktor Hovland is at 10-to-1 in a top-heavy odds table.
Tommy Fleetwood, who is perhaps the biggest horse-for-course play in the event's past, is at 22-to-1.
2022 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship tips, expert picks and futures bets
This week, we have the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, with the European Tour starting the DP World Tour era with an event in the United Arab Emirates to begin the Desert Swing. There's a solid field for the Rolex Series event, as the tournament moves to Yas Links from Abu Dhabi Golf Club.
2022 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Collin Morikawa
|650
|Rory McIlroy
|650
|Viktor Hovland
|1000
|Tommy Fleetwood
|2200
|Shane Lowry
|2500
|Tyrrell Hatton
|2500
|Bernd Wiesberger
|3300
|Min Woo Lee
|3300
|Robert MacIntyre
|3500
|Thomas Pieters
|3500
|Adam Scott
|4000
|Erik Van Rooyen
|4000
|Dean Burmester
|4500
|Ian Poulter
|4500
|Joachim B. Hansen
|5000
|Laurie Canter
|5000
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|5000
|Sam Horsfield
|5000
|Adri Arnaus
|5500
|Sean Crocker
|5500
|Lee Westwood
|6000
|Matt Wallace
|6000
|Matthias Schwab
|6600
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|6600
|Victor Perez
|6600
|Thomas Detry
|7000
|Garrick Higgo
|7500
|Alexander Bjork
|8000
|Andy Sullivan
|8000
|Antoine Rozner
|8000
|Danny Willett
|8000
|John Catlin
|8000
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|8000
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|9000
|Takumi Kanaya
|9000
|Adrian Meronk
|10000
|Charl Schwartzel
|10000
|Henrik Stenson
|10000
|Jordan Smith
|10000
|Matthew Jordan
|10000
|Richard Bland
|10000
|Callum Shinkwin
|12500
|Francesco Laporta
|12500
|Grant Forrest
|12500
|Guido Migliozzi
|12500
|Hao Tong Li
|12500
|Jason Scrivener
|12500
|Jazz Janewattananond
|12500
|Julien Brun
|12500
|Justin Harding
|12500
|Marcus Armitage
|12500
|Marcus Helligkilde
|12500
|Masahiro Kawamura
|12500
|Mikko Korhonen
|12500
|Ryan Fox
|12500
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|12500
|Wil Besseling
|12500
|Brandon Stone
|15000
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|15000
|Matthieu Pavon
|15000
|Romain Langasque
|15000
|Santiago Tarrio
|15000