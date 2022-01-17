2022 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win
01/17/2022 at 10:06 am
The 2022 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship betting odds have been released for the DP World Tour (European Tour) event at Yas Links in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

The European Tour betting co-favorites this week are Collin Morikawa and Rory McIlroy, who comes in at 13-to-2 (+650) betting odds.

Viktor Hovland is at 10-to-1 in a top-heavy odds table.

Tommy Fleetwood, who is perhaps the biggest horse-for-course play in the event's past, is at 22-to-1.

2022 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, with the European Tour starting the DP World Tour era with an event in the United Arab Emirates to begin the Desert Swing. There's a solid field for the Rolex Series event, as the tournament moves to Yas Links from Abu Dhabi Golf Club.

2022 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Collin Morikawa 650
Rory McIlroy 650
Viktor Hovland 1000
Tommy Fleetwood 2200
Shane Lowry 2500
Tyrrell Hatton 2500
Bernd Wiesberger 3300
Min Woo Lee 3300
Robert MacIntyre 3500
Thomas Pieters 3500
Adam Scott 4000
Erik Van Rooyen 4000
Dean Burmester 4500
Ian Poulter 4500
Joachim B. Hansen 5000
Laurie Canter 5000
Nicolai Hojgaard 5000
Sam Horsfield 5000
Adri Arnaus 5500
Sean Crocker 5500
Lee Westwood 6000
Matt Wallace 6000
Matthias Schwab 6600
Rasmus Hojgaard 6600
Victor Perez 6600
Thomas Detry 7000
Garrick Higgo 7500
Alexander Bjork 8000
Andy Sullivan 8000
Antoine Rozner 8000
Danny Willett 8000
John Catlin 8000
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 8000
Rafa Cabrera Bello 9000
Takumi Kanaya 9000
Adrian Meronk 10000
Charl Schwartzel 10000
Henrik Stenson 10000
Jordan Smith 10000
Matthew Jordan 10000
Richard Bland 10000
Callum Shinkwin 12500
Francesco Laporta 12500
Grant Forrest 12500
Guido Migliozzi 12500
Hao Tong Li 12500
Jason Scrivener 12500
Jazz Janewattananond 12500
Julien Brun 12500
Justin Harding 12500
Marcus Armitage 12500
Marcus Helligkilde 12500
Masahiro Kawamura 12500
Mikko Korhonen 12500
Ryan Fox 12500
Thorbjorn Olesen 12500
Wil Besseling 12500
Brandon Stone 15000
Fabrizio Zanotti 15000
Matthieu Pavon 15000
Romain Langasque 15000
Santiago Tarrio 15000

