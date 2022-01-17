2022 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship betting odds have been released for the DP World Tour (European Tour) event at Yas Links in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

The European Tour betting co-favorites this week are Collin Morikawa and Rory McIlroy, who comes in at 13-to-2 (+650) betting odds.

Viktor Hovland is at 10-to-1 in a top-heavy odds table.

Tommy Fleetwood, who is perhaps the biggest horse-for-course play in the event's past, is at 22-to-1.

2022 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, with the European Tour starting the DP World Tour era with an event in the United Arab Emirates to begin the Desert Swing. There's a solid field for the Rolex Series event, as the tournament moves to Yas Links from Abu Dhabi Golf Club.

JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $30/year!

2022 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS Collin Morikawa 650 Rory McIlroy 650 Viktor Hovland 1000 Tommy Fleetwood 2200 Shane Lowry 2500 Tyrrell Hatton 2500 Bernd Wiesberger 3300 Min Woo Lee 3300 Robert MacIntyre 3500 Thomas Pieters 3500 Adam Scott 4000 Erik Van Rooyen 4000 Dean Burmester 4500 Ian Poulter 4500 Joachim B. Hansen 5000 Laurie Canter 5000 Nicolai Hojgaard 5000 Sam Horsfield 5000 Adri Arnaus 5500 Sean Crocker 5500 Lee Westwood 6000 Matt Wallace 6000 Matthias Schwab 6600 Rasmus Hojgaard 6600 Victor Perez 6600 Thomas Detry 7000 Garrick Higgo 7500 Alexander Bjork 8000 Andy Sullivan 8000 Antoine Rozner 8000 Danny Willett 8000 John Catlin 8000 Kiradech Aphibarnrat 8000 Rafa Cabrera Bello 9000 Takumi Kanaya 9000 Adrian Meronk 10000 Charl Schwartzel 10000 Henrik Stenson 10000 Jordan Smith 10000 Matthew Jordan 10000 Richard Bland 10000 Callum Shinkwin 12500 Francesco Laporta 12500 Grant Forrest 12500 Guido Migliozzi 12500 Hao Tong Li 12500 Jason Scrivener 12500 Jazz Janewattananond 12500 Julien Brun 12500 Justin Harding 12500 Marcus Armitage 12500 Marcus Helligkilde 12500 Masahiro Kawamura 12500 Mikko Korhonen 12500 Ryan Fox 12500 Thorbjorn Olesen 12500 Wil Besseling 12500 Brandon Stone 15000 Fabrizio Zanotti 15000 Matthieu Pavon 15000 Romain Langasque 15000 Santiago Tarrio 15000