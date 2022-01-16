When is the last time Russell Henley won a PGA Tour tournament?
01/16/2022 at 9:19 pm
Russell Henley has three PGA Tour wins in his career. Several years ago, he was on a career trajectory that set himself up to be one of the better players among his peer group.

In 2022, Henley is at a crossroads in his career as a long drought without a win continues.

The last time Russell Henley won a PGA Tour event, though, is the 2017 Shell Houston Open at the Golf Club of Houston in The Woodlands, Texas. He overcame Sung Kang to earn a third-shot win and take his third title.

Henley's never earned a major championship victory, though he has three top-15 finishes in majors.

Russell Henley has enjoyed a solid career on the PGA Tour and never really been in danger of losing his status, but he's never been a threat to win a major.

