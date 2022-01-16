Russell Henley’s wife Teil Duncan: Pictures, bio

Page 1 of 6

Russell Henley is again in the winner's circle on the PGA Tour, looking to win the 2022 Sony Open in Hawaii for his fourth PGA Tour win and earning a Masters invitation for a fourth trip down Magnolia Lane.

Henley is married to his wife Teil Duncan, and the pair tied the knot on Oct. 30, 2015 in South Carolina.

Henley is an artist on the golf course, and Duncan is an actual artist. She's a well-known painter in the Charleston art scene. Originally from Columbus, Ga., she doesn't come out to every Tour event.

See pictures of Russell Henley's wife, Teil Duncan.

