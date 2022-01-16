2022 Fortinet Australian Women’s PGA Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Fortinet Australian Women's PGA Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Su Oh, who earned the dominating win with an 11-shot victory at Royal Queensland Golf Club in Eagle Farm, Queensland, Australia.
Oh pulled away on Sunday, earning a four-shot win on 10-under 274 against Grace Kim. Sarah Jane Smith, who competes on the LPGA Tour with Oh, who advanced to the LPGA Tour's CME Group Tour Championship in 2021.
The 24-player field competed at the same time as the Australian PGA Championship.
Oh won the AUD$180,000 winner's share of the AUD$3,000,000 purse.
Fortinet Australian Women's PGA Championship recap notes
With her first win in seven years and second as a pro, Oh earned a two-year exemption onto the WPGA Tour of Australia.
A total of 24 players finished the tournament in the biggest event of the 2020-2022 WPGA Tour of Australia season after a 36-hole cut was not made.
2022 Fortinet Australian Women's PGA Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|TOT
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|MONEY
|1
|Su Oh
|-10
|66
|72
|68
|68
|274
|$180,000
|2
|Grace Kim
|-6
|69
|68
|71
|70
|278
|$30,000
|3
|Sarah Jane Smith
|-4
|71
|68
|69
|72
|280
|$15,000
|4
|Karis Davidson
|-3
|70
|71
|72
|68
|281
|$10,000
|5
|Soo Jin Lee
|-1
|73
|71
|70
|69
|283
|$7,500
|6
|Julienne Soo
|E
|70
|73
|68
|73
|284
|$6,000
|7
|Kirsten Rudgeley (a)
|1
|71
|73
|73
|68
|285
|$0
|8
|Stephanie Bunque
|4
|72
|72
|73
|71
|288
|$5,000
|9
|Kelsey Bennett (a)
|5
|73
|74
|72
|70
|289
|$0
|T10
|Charlotte Thomas
|6
|71
|72
|77
|70
|290
|$3,200
|T10
|Min Yoon
|6
|77
|74
|69
|70
|290
|$3,200
|T10
|Cassie Porter
|6
|72
|73
|74
|71
|290
|$3,200
|T10
|Kristalle Blum
|6
|71
|71
|74
|74
|290
|$3,200
|T14
|Nicole Garrett
|7
|73
|73
|76
|69
|291
|$2,200
|T14
|Robyn Choi
|7
|75
|72
|73
|71
|291
|$2,200
|16
|Breanna Gill
|9
|75
|74
|68
|76
|293
|$2,100
|17
|Hanee Song
|10
|72
|78
|69
|75
|294
|$2,080
|18
|Justice Bosio (a)
|14
|78
|75
|70
|75
|298
|$0
|19
|Sarah Wilson (a)
|15
|70
|76
|78
|75
|299
|$0
|20
|Katelyn Must
|16
|77
|75
|74
|74
|300
|$2,060
|21
|Vicky Uwland
|21
|80
|74
|78
|73
|305
|$2,040
|22
|Tamara Johns
|30
|79
|75
|83
|77
|314
|$2,020
|23
|Paige Stubbs
|32
|76
|74
|83
|83
|316
|$2,010
|24
|Elmay Viking
|35
|83
|78
|81
|77
|319
|$1,990