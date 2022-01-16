2022 Fortinet Australian Women's PGA Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
The 2022 Fortinet Australian Women's PGA Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Su Oh, who earned the dominating win with an 11-shot victory at Royal Queensland Golf Club in Eagle Farm, Queensland, Australia.

Oh pulled away on Sunday, earning a four-shot win on 10-under 274 against Grace Kim. Sarah Jane Smith, who competes on the LPGA Tour with Oh, who advanced to the LPGA Tour's CME Group Tour Championship in 2021.

The 24-player field competed at the same time as the Australian PGA Championship.

Oh won the AUD$180,000 winner's share of the AUD$3,000,000 purse.

Fortinet Australian Women's PGA Championship recap notes

With her first win in seven years and second as a pro, Oh earned a two-year exemption onto the WPGA Tour of Australia.

A total of 24 players finished the tournament in the biggest event of the 2020-2022 WPGA Tour of Australia season after a 36-hole cut was not made.

2022 Fortinet Australian Women's PGA Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR TOT R1 R2 R3 R4 MONEY
1 Su Oh -10 66 72 68 68 274 $180,000
2 Grace Kim -6 69 68 71 70 278 $30,000
3 Sarah Jane Smith -4 71 68 69 72 280 $15,000
4 Karis Davidson -3 70 71 72 68 281 $10,000
5 Soo Jin Lee -1 73 71 70 69 283 $7,500
6 Julienne Soo E 70 73 68 73 284 $6,000
7 Kirsten Rudgeley (a) 1 71 73 73 68 285 $0
8 Stephanie Bunque 4 72 72 73 71 288 $5,000
9 Kelsey Bennett (a) 5 73 74 72 70 289 $0
T10 Charlotte Thomas 6 71 72 77 70 290 $3,200
T10 Min Yoon 6 77 74 69 70 290 $3,200
T10 Cassie Porter 6 72 73 74 71 290 $3,200
T10 Kristalle Blum 6 71 71 74 74 290 $3,200
T14 Nicole Garrett 7 73 73 76 69 291 $2,200
T14 Robyn Choi 7 75 72 73 71 291 $2,200
16 Breanna Gill 9 75 74 68 76 293 $2,100
17 Hanee Song 10 72 78 69 75 294 $2,080
18 Justice Bosio (a) 14 78 75 70 75 298 $0
19 Sarah Wilson (a) 15 70 76 78 75 299 $0
20 Katelyn Must 16 77 75 74 74 300 $2,060
21 Vicky Uwland 21 80 74 78 73 305 $2,040
22 Tamara Johns 30 79 75 83 77 314 $2,020
23 Paige Stubbs 32 76 74 83 83 316 $2,010
24 Elmay Viking 35 83 78 81 77 319 $1,990

