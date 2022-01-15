2022 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2022 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship field is set with the passing of the entry deadline. The DP World Tour field is set for this event, played at Yas Links in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship field is headlined by the likes of Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland, Tommy Fleetwood and more.
This is set to be a 132-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the second event of the 2021-2022 DP World Tour schedule.
The tournament is being played in its normal spot, kickstarting the new year, which begins with a run of events in the Middle East, including in the United Arab Emirates.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.
The field will be playing for a $8 million purse, with nine of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2022 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship field
- Maverick Antcliff
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- Marcus Armitage
- Adri Arnaus
- Nino Bertasio
- Wil Besseling
- Lucas Bjerregaard
- Alexander Björk
- Thomas Bjørn
- Richard Bland
- Kristoffer Broberg
- Steven Brown
- Dean Burmester
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Jonathan Caldwell
- Jorge Campillo
- Alejandro Cañizares
- Laurie Canter
- John Catlin
- George Coetzee
- Nicolas Colsaerts
- Sean Crocker
- Thomas Detry
- Jamie Donaldson
- David Drysdale
- Victor Dubuisson
- Nacho Elvira
- Darren Fichardt
- Ross Fisher
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Grant Forrest
- Ryan Fox
- Stephen Gallacher
- Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez
- Daniel Gavins
- Ricardo Gouveia
- Julien Guerrier
- Joachim B. Hansen
- Justin Harding
- Padraig Harrington
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Marcus Helligkilde
- Scott Hend
- Garrick Higgo
- Josh Hill
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Rasmus Højgaard
- David Horsey
- Sam Horsfield
- Viktor Hovland
- Thongchai Jaidee
- Scott Jamieson
- Jazz Janewattananond
- Andrew Johnston
- Matthew Jordan
- Takumi Kanaya
- Rikard Karlberg
- Masahiro Kawamura
- Maximilian Kieffer
- Marcus Kinhult
- Søren Kjeldsen
- Mikko Korhonen
- Joakim Lagergren
- Romain Langasque
- Francesco Laporta
- Pablo Larrazábal
- David Law
- Thriston Lawrence
- Min Woo Lee
- Alexander Levy
- Haotong Li
- Shane Lowry
- Joost Luiten
- Robert Macintyre
- Rory Mcilroy
- Adrian Meronk
- Guido Migliozzi
- Edoardo Molinari
- Colin Montgomerie
- Collin Morikawa
- James Morrison
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Wade Ormsby
- Adrian Otaegui
- Chris Paisley
- Andrea Pavan
- Matthieu Pavon
- Victor Perez
- Thomas Pieters
- Ian Poulter
- Tapio Pulkkanen
- Richie Ramsay
- Robert Rock
- Antoine Rozner
- Kalle Samooja
- Matti Schmid
- Matthias Schwab
- Charl Schwartzel
- Adam Scott
- Jason Scrivener
- Shubhankar Sharma
- Callum Shinkwin
- Jack Singh Brar
- Ahmad Skaik
- Jordan Smith
- Sebastian Soderberg
- Matthew Southgate
- Henrik Stenson
- Richard Sterne
- Brandon Stone
- Andy Sullivan
- Connor Syme
- Santiago Tarrio
- Sami Välimäki
- Darius Van Driel
- Erik Van Rooyen
- Daniel Van Tonder
- Johannes Veerman
- Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
- Matt Wallace
- Justin Walters
- Paul Waring
- Marc Warren
- Lee Westwood
- Dale Whitnell
- Bernd Wiesberger
- Danny Willett
- Jeff Winther
- Chris Wood
- Ashun Wu
- Fabrizio Zanotti
Top 50 players in 2022 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship field
- 2. Collin Morikawa
- 6. Viktor Hovland
- 9. Rory McIlroy
- 21. Tyrrell Hatton
- 37. Lee Westwood
- 42. Tommy Fleetwood
- 45. Shane Lowry
- 47. Adam Scott
- 49. Min Woo Lee