2022 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2022 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship field is set with the passing of the entry deadline. The DP World Tour field is set for this event, played at Yas Links in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship field is headlined by the likes of Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland, Tommy Fleetwood and more.

This is set to be a 132-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the second event of the 2021-2022 DP World Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its normal spot, kickstarting the new year, which begins with a run of events in the Middle East, including in the United Arab Emirates.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The field will be playing for a $8 million purse, with nine of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2022 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship field

Maverick Antcliff

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Marcus Armitage

Adri Arnaus

Nino Bertasio

Wil Besseling

Lucas Bjerregaard

Alexander Björk

Thomas Bjørn

Richard Bland

Kristoffer Broberg

Steven Brown

Dean Burmester

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Jonathan Caldwell

Jorge Campillo

Alejandro Cañizares

Laurie Canter

John Catlin

George Coetzee

Nicolas Colsaerts

Sean Crocker

Thomas Detry

Jamie Donaldson

David Drysdale

Victor Dubuisson

Nacho Elvira

Darren Fichardt

Ross Fisher

Tommy Fleetwood

Grant Forrest

Ryan Fox

Stephen Gallacher

Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez

Daniel Gavins

Ricardo Gouveia

Julien Guerrier

Joachim B. Hansen

Justin Harding

Padraig Harrington

Tyrrell Hatton

Marcus Helligkilde

Scott Hend

Garrick Higgo

Josh Hill

Nicolai Højgaard

Rasmus Højgaard

David Horsey

Sam Horsfield

Viktor Hovland

Thongchai Jaidee

Scott Jamieson

Jazz Janewattananond

Andrew Johnston

Matthew Jordan

Takumi Kanaya

Rikard Karlberg

Masahiro Kawamura

Maximilian Kieffer

Marcus Kinhult

Søren Kjeldsen

Mikko Korhonen

Joakim Lagergren

Romain Langasque

Francesco Laporta

Pablo Larrazábal

David Law

Thriston Lawrence

Min Woo Lee

Alexander Levy

Haotong Li

Shane Lowry

Joost Luiten

Robert Macintyre

Rory Mcilroy

Adrian Meronk

Guido Migliozzi

Edoardo Molinari

Colin Montgomerie

Collin Morikawa

James Morrison

Thorbjørn Olesen

Wade Ormsby

Adrian Otaegui

Chris Paisley

Andrea Pavan

Matthieu Pavon

Victor Perez

Thomas Pieters

Ian Poulter

Tapio Pulkkanen

Richie Ramsay

Robert Rock

Antoine Rozner

Kalle Samooja

Matti Schmid

Matthias Schwab

Charl Schwartzel

Adam Scott

Jason Scrivener

Shubhankar Sharma

Callum Shinkwin

Jack Singh Brar

Ahmad Skaik

Jordan Smith

Sebastian Soderberg

Matthew Southgate

Henrik Stenson

Richard Sterne

Brandon Stone

Andy Sullivan

Connor Syme

Santiago Tarrio

Sami Välimäki

Darius Van Driel

Erik Van Rooyen

Daniel Van Tonder

Johannes Veerman

Nicolai Von Dellingshausen

Matt Wallace

Justin Walters

Paul Waring

Marc Warren

Lee Westwood

Dale Whitnell

Bernd Wiesberger

Danny Willett

Jeff Winther

Chris Wood

Ashun Wu

Fabrizio Zanotti

