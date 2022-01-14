2021-2022 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2021-2022 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship purse is set for AUD$1 million, with the winner's share coming in at AUD$180,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour of Australasia's prize money distribution chart.
The Fortinet Australian PGA Championship field is headed by Min Woo Lee, Brad Kennedy and Michael Sim.
The Fortinet Australian PGA Championship is sanctioned by the PGA Tour of Australasia. The event has not been played in 2020 and 2022 due to the global pandemic, with this edition counting as the 2022 edition of the event.
In late 2022, the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship will return to the DP World Tour schedule as a co-sanctioned event.
The event is played this year at Royal Queensland Golf Club in Eagle Farm, Queensland, Australia. The event is being played at the same time as the Fortinet Australian Women's PGA Championship.
This is the biggest tournament on the combined 2021-2022 PGA Tour of Australasia schedule.
2022 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout
|POSITION
|MONEY
|1
|AUD$180,000
|2
|AUD$102,000
|3
|AUD$67,500
|4
|AUD$48,000
|5
|AUD$40,000
|6
|AUD$36,000
|7
|AUD$32,000
|8
|AUD$29,000
|9
|AUD$27,000
|10
|AUD$25,000
|11
|AUD$22,000
|12
|AUD$20,000
|13
|AUD$18,000
|14
|AUD$17,000
|15
|AUD$16,000
|16
|AUD$14,400
|17
|AUD$13,000
|18
|AUD$12,000
|19
|AUD$11,250
|20
|AUD$10,800
|21
|AUD$10,400
|22
|AUD$10,200
|23
|AUD$10,000
|24
|AUD$9,600
|25
|AUD$9,000
|26
|AUD$8,500
|27
|AUD$7,800
|28
|AUD$7,400
|29
|AUD$7,100
|30
|AUD$6,800
|31
|AUD$6,500
|32
|AUD$6,200
|33
|AUD$6,000
|34
|AUD$5,800
|35
|AUD$5,600
|36
|AUD$5,400
|37
|AUD$5,200
|38
|AUD$5,000
|39
|AUD$4,800
|40
|AUD$4,600
|41
|AUD$4,400
|42
|AUD$4,200
|43
|AUD$4,000
|44
|AUD$3,800
|45
|AUD$3,600
|46
|AUD$3,400
|47
|AUD$3,200
|48
|AUD$3,000
|49
|AUD$2,800
|50
|AUD$2,600
|51
|AUD$2,500
|52
|AUD$2,300
|53
|AUD$2,250
|54
|AUD$2,200
|55
|AUD$2,180
|56
|AUD$2,160
|57
|AUD$2,140
|58
|AUD$2,120
|59
|AUD$2,100
|60
|AUD$2,080
|61
|AUD$2,060
|62
|AUD$2,040
|63
|AUD$2,020
|64
|AUD$2,010
|65
|AUD$1,990
2022 Fortinet Australian Women's PGA Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout
|POSITION
|MONEY
|1
|$180,000
|2
|$30,000
|3
|$15,000
|4
|$10,000
|5
|$7,500
|6
|$6,000
|7
|$5,000
|8
|$4,000
|9
|$3,500
|10
|$2,800
|11
|$2,500
|12
|$2,250
|13
|$2,150
|14
|$2,100
|15
|$2,080
|16
|$2,060
|17
|$2,040
|18
|$2,020
|19
|$2,010
|20
|$1,990