2021-2022 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout
01/14/2022 at 10:04 am
The 2021-2022 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship purse is set for AUD$1 million, with the winner's share coming in at AUD$180,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour of Australasia's prize money distribution chart.

The Fortinet Australian PGA Championship field is headed by Min Woo Lee, Brad Kennedy and Michael Sim.

The Fortinet Australian PGA Championship is sanctioned by the PGA Tour of Australasia. The event has not been played in 2020 and 2022 due to the global pandemic, with this edition counting as the 2022 edition of the event.

In late 2022, the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship will return to the DP World Tour schedule as a co-sanctioned event.

The event is played this year at Royal Queensland Golf Club in Eagle Farm, Queensland, Australia. The event is being played at the same time as the Fortinet Australian Women's PGA Championship.

This is the biggest tournament on the combined 2021-2022 PGA Tour of Australasia schedule.

2022 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY
1 AUD$180,000
2 AUD$102,000
3 AUD$67,500
4 AUD$48,000
5 AUD$40,000
6 AUD$36,000
7 AUD$32,000
8 AUD$29,000
9 AUD$27,000
10 AUD$25,000
11 AUD$22,000
12 AUD$20,000
13 AUD$18,000
14 AUD$17,000
15 AUD$16,000
16 AUD$14,400
17 AUD$13,000
18 AUD$12,000
19 AUD$11,250
20 AUD$10,800
21 AUD$10,400
22 AUD$10,200
23 AUD$10,000
24 AUD$9,600
25 AUD$9,000
26 AUD$8,500
27 AUD$7,800
28 AUD$7,400
29 AUD$7,100
30 AUD$6,800
31 AUD$6,500
32 AUD$6,200
33 AUD$6,000
34 AUD$5,800
35 AUD$5,600
36 AUD$5,400
37 AUD$5,200
38 AUD$5,000
39 AUD$4,800
40 AUD$4,600
41 AUD$4,400
42 AUD$4,200
43 AUD$4,000
44 AUD$3,800
45 AUD$3,600
46 AUD$3,400
47 AUD$3,200
48 AUD$3,000
49 AUD$2,800
50 AUD$2,600
51 AUD$2,500
52 AUD$2,300
53 AUD$2,250
54 AUD$2,200
55 AUD$2,180
56 AUD$2,160
57 AUD$2,140
58 AUD$2,120
59 AUD$2,100
60 AUD$2,080
61 AUD$2,060
62 AUD$2,040
63 AUD$2,020
64 AUD$2,010
65 AUD$1,990

2022 Fortinet Australian Women's PGA Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $180,000
2 $30,000
3 $15,000
4 $10,000
5 $7,500
6 $6,000
7 $5,000
8 $4,000
9 $3,500
10 $2,800
11 $2,500
12 $2,250
13 $2,150
14 $2,100
15 $2,080
16 $2,060
17 $2,040
18 $2,020
19 $2,010
20 $1,990

