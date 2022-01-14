2021-2022 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2021-2022 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship purse is set for AUD$1 million, with the winner's share coming in at AUD$180,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour of Australasia's prize money distribution chart.

The Fortinet Australian PGA Championship field is headed by Min Woo Lee, Brad Kennedy and Michael Sim.

The Fortinet Australian PGA Championship is sanctioned by the PGA Tour of Australasia. The event has not been played in 2020 and 2022 due to the global pandemic, with this edition counting as the 2022 edition of the event.

In late 2022, the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship will return to the DP World Tour schedule as a co-sanctioned event.

The event is played this year at Royal Queensland Golf Club in Eagle Farm, Queensland, Australia. The event is being played at the same time as the Fortinet Australian Women's PGA Championship.

This is the biggest tournament on the combined 2021-2022 PGA Tour of Australasia schedule.

2022 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY 1 AUD$180,000 2 AUD$102,000 3 AUD$67,500 4 AUD$48,000 5 AUD$40,000 6 AUD$36,000 7 AUD$32,000 8 AUD$29,000 9 AUD$27,000 10 AUD$25,000 11 AUD$22,000 12 AUD$20,000 13 AUD$18,000 14 AUD$17,000 15 AUD$16,000 16 AUD$14,400 17 AUD$13,000 18 AUD$12,000 19 AUD$11,250 20 AUD$10,800 21 AUD$10,400 22 AUD$10,200 23 AUD$10,000 24 AUD$9,600 25 AUD$9,000 26 AUD$8,500 27 AUD$7,800 28 AUD$7,400 29 AUD$7,100 30 AUD$6,800 31 AUD$6,500 32 AUD$6,200 33 AUD$6,000 34 AUD$5,800 35 AUD$5,600 36 AUD$5,400 37 AUD$5,200 38 AUD$5,000 39 AUD$4,800 40 AUD$4,600 41 AUD$4,400 42 AUD$4,200 43 AUD$4,000 44 AUD$3,800 45 AUD$3,600 46 AUD$3,400 47 AUD$3,200 48 AUD$3,000 49 AUD$2,800 50 AUD$2,600 51 AUD$2,500 52 AUD$2,300 53 AUD$2,250 54 AUD$2,200 55 AUD$2,180 56 AUD$2,160 57 AUD$2,140 58 AUD$2,120 59 AUD$2,100 60 AUD$2,080 61 AUD$2,060 62 AUD$2,040 63 AUD$2,020 64 AUD$2,010 65 AUD$1,990

2022 Fortinet Australian Women's PGA Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY 1 $180,000 2 $30,000 3 $15,000 4 $10,000 5 $7,500 6 $6,000 7 $5,000 8 $4,000 9 $3,500 10 $2,800 11 $2,500 12 $2,250 13 $2,150 14 $2,100 15 $2,080 16 $2,060 17 $2,040 18 $2,020 19 $2,010 20 $1,990