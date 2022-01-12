XXIO introduces XXIO 12, adding new technologies for lighter swingers

XXIO was one of the innovators -- the OGs, if you will -- in designing lightweight golf equipment for players who don't swing fast or as fast as they once did. Think in the 80-90 mph range on the driver.

With their new XXIO 12 lineup, the brand is continuing to expand technologies all geared to help this type of golfer get the most out of their equipment -- driver, fairway woods, hybrids and irons.

The most forward technology in XXIO 12 is ActivWing, a rear-heel-based weight block which seeks to solve the occasional problem of stability in the downswing and delivering consistently to the ball at impact on the driver, fairway woods and hybrids. The compan's testing data tells them that XXIO 12 affords a 17 percent tighter dispersion pattern compared to XXIO 11.

The Rebound Frame, found throughout the Srixon lineup, is found here as well throughout the lineup and features four alternating layers (the Srixon ZX models have three) of stiff and flexible zones that help deliver more energy to the ball at impact. Company testing shows a 28 percent higher COR area than the previous generation.

A new Super-TIX 51AF Flat Cup face (even in the irons) is thinner, larger and stronger for more flexibility at impact, better performance across the face and higher ball speeds.

Weight Plus, the name for the company's counterbalancing design, returns as well to hep with a more consistent swing. that allows for an easier takeaway and a more consistent club path that helps square the face at impact for better results on every swing.

XXIO 12 Ladies features these technologies, with modified shaft-flex profiles and two separate colorways.

The XXIO 12 lineup is available Feb. 11, with the driver at $650, fairway woods at $400 each, the hybrids at $300 each and the irons at $200 each. A five-piece set is available for $1,000.