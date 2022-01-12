DP World Tour, ISPS Handa Australasian Tour announce strategic alliance expansion

The DP World Tour and ISPS Handa PGA Tour of Australasia have extended and expanded their strategic alliance through 2026.

As part of the extended strategic alliance, which began in 2017, the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship return as a co-sanctioned DP World Tour event in late 2022. The purse will double to AUD 2 million, up from AUD 1 million during this week's playing of the event. Since first staging an event in Australia in 1996, the DP World Tour has played 42 events in Australasia.

“Our Tour has a strong historical association with Australasia, and I’m delighted this extension to our Strategic Alliance with the ISPS Handa PGA Tour of Australasia will build upon that heritage," said Keith Pelley, Chief Executive of the European Tour group.

PGA Tour of Australasia members will have additional opportunities to the DP World Tour, including adding offering DP World tour cards to the top three players on the season-ending PGATA order of merit. Players will have opportunities to earn additional DP World Tour exemptions. Prize money is also expected to increase on the ISPS Handa PGA Tour of Australasia.

Five Australasian players finished 2021 inside the top 50 on the Official World Golf Rankings, including Australians Lucas Herbert and Min Woo Lee winning back-to-back events in July on the now DP World Tour.

The DP World Tour has strategic alliances with the PGA Tour, PGA Tour of Australasia and the Sunshine Tour.

Rodger Davis, Chairman of the PGA of Australia, said, “This partnership is a great acknowledgement of the contribution that our members have made to the overall growth of global golf.

“We are delighted to continue our association with the DP World Tour and provide greater opportunities for our players. Australasia has produced exceptional golfers over a long-sustained period of time and we are delighted to play our part in continuing this legacy on global tours through the development of players from our region.”