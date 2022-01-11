Tom Watson to join Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player as Masters honorary starters

Once again, there will be three men serving as Masters honorary starters.

Starting in 2022, Tom Watson will join Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player as Masters honorary starters, getting the first men's major of the year underway on Thursday morning at Augusta National Golf Club.

Watson, a two-time Masters winner in 1977 and 1981, last competed in the Masters in 2016, ending a streak of Masters appearances from 1975. Watson also was in the 1970 Masters. In addition to the 1982 US Open and five Open Championships, Watson has won eight majors in his career.

In 2021, Lee Elder became an honorary starter in a tribute to his career and marking history as becoming the first African-American to compete in the Masters Tournament. Elder passed away in November 2021.

Watson will become the 10th person to be a Masters honorary starter, and he's expected to become a long-running fixture on the first tee at Augusta National.

Nicklaus has been an honorary starter since 2010, when he joined with Arnold Palmer. Gary Player became an honorary starter in 2012.