Tom Watson to join Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player as Masters honorary starters
Featured Masters Suggested Links

Tom Watson to join Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player as Masters honorary starters

01/11/2022 at 10:53 am
Golf News Net


Once again, there will be three men serving as Masters honorary starters.

Starting in 2022, Tom Watson will join Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player as Masters honorary starters, getting the first men's major of the year underway on Thursday morning at Augusta National Golf Club.

Watson, a two-time Masters winner in 1977 and 1981, last competed in the Masters in 2016, ending a streak of Masters appearances from 1975. Watson also was in the 1970 Masters. In addition to the 1982 US Open and five Open Championships, Watson has won eight majors in his career.

In 2021, Lee Elder became an honorary starter in a tribute to his career and marking history as becoming the first African-American to compete in the Masters Tournament. Elder passed away in November 2021.

Watson will become the 10th person to be a Masters honorary starter, and he's expected to become a long-running fixture on the first tee at Augusta National.

Nicklaus has been an honorary starter since 2010, when he joined with Arnold Palmer. Gary Player became an honorary starter in 2012.

What Viktor Hovland’s lost golf clubs can teach us about traveling with sticks
What Viktor Hovland’s lost golf clubs can teach us about traveling with sticks
Vokey SM9 wedges revealed this week on the PGA Tour
Vokey SM9 wedges revealed this week on the PGA Tour
Trump, PGA of America settle over cancelled PGA Championship
Trump, PGA of America settle over cancelled PGA Championship
The one thing Tiger Woods will never do in a golf tournament
The one thing Tiger Woods will never do in a golf tournament
The new TaylorMade Stealth driver hits the USGA conforming list
The new TaylorMade Stealth driver hits the USGA conforming list
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.

What Viktor Hovland’s lost golf clubs can teach us about traveling with sticks Vokey SM9 wedges revealed this week on the PGA Tour Trump, PGA of America settle over cancelled PGA Championship The one thing Tiger Woods will never do in a golf tournament The new TaylorMade Stealth driver hits the USGA conforming list