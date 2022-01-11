The 2022 Sony Open in Hawaii purse is set for $7.5 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,350,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Sony Open in Hawaii field is headed by Webb Simpson, Sungjae Im, Kevin Na and more of the world's best players.

The 144-player field is an open event on the PGA Tour schedule, with four Monday qualifiers earning their way into the tournament and joining the field of pros.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties for the final two rounds of the tournament. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

The event is played this year at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii.

This is the 11th PGA Tour-sanctioned event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 FedEx Cup points.

The winner gets 50 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, as well berths into the 2022 Masters and 2022 PGA Championship, as well next year's Sentry Tournament of Champions.

2022 Sony Open in Hawaii purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY 1 $1,350,000 2 $817,500 3 $517,500 4 $367,500 5 $307,500 6 $271,875 7 $253,125 8 $234,375 9 $219,375 10 $204,375 11 $189,375 12 $174,375 13 $159,375 14 $144,375 15 $136,875 16 $129,375 17 $121,875 18 $114,375 19 $106,875 20 $99,375 21 $91,875 22 $84,375 23 $78,375 24 $72,375 25 $66,375 26 $60,375 27 $58,125 28 $55,875 29 $53,625 30 $51,375 31 $49,125 32 $46,875 33 $44,625 34 $42,750 35 $40,875 36 $39,000 37 $37,125 38 $35,625 39 $34,125 40 $32,625 41 $31,125 42 $29,625 43 $28,125 44 $26,625 45 $25,125 46 $23,625 47 $22,125 48 $20,925 49 $19,875 50 $19,275 51 $18,825 52 $18,375 53 $18,075 54 $17,775 55 $17,625 56 $17,475 57 $17,325 58 $17,175 59 $17,025 60 $16,875 61 $16,725 62 $16,575 63 $16,425 64 $16,275 65 $16,125