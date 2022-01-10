Bryson DeChambeau withdraws from 2022 Sony Open in Hawaii
Bryson DeChambeau withdraws from 2022 Sony Open in Hawaii

01/10/2022
Bryson DeChambeau withdrew from the 2022 Sony Open in Hawaii field on Monday morning, choosing not to play back-to-back events in the Aloha Swing.

According to the PGA Tour, DeChambeau withdrew from the first full-field PGA Tour event of 2022 citing wrist soreness.

DeChambeau was the highest-ranked player in the field at Waialae Country Club, and he was the betting favorite at 14-to-1. The Sony Open in Hawaii betting odds table will be adjusted to readjusted to reflect the new depth of field.

DeChambeau struggled on Sunday at Kapalua, shooting 1-under-par 72, which caused him to lose strokes on the field in the final round.

 

