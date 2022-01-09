Which player has shot the most strokes under par in a PGA Tour event?
PGA Tour

01/09/2022 at 9:43 pm
Golf News Net


In the history of the PGA Tour, being the player that has shot the most strokes under par in a single 72-hole tournament is a remarkable record. It means dominating a course that's susceptible to scoring that week, taking full advantage.

The PGA Tour player who was the most strokes under par in a single 72-hole tournament is Cameron Smith, who shot 34-under-par 258 in the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions on the par-73 Plantation Course at Kapalua Resort on Maui, Hawaii.

In the 2022 edition of the tournament alone, three players broke the 30-under barrier. Smith won on 34 under, while Jon Rahm was second on 33 under, and Matt Jones was third on 32 under par.

Throughout the entire history of the PGA Tour, just six times has a player shot 30 under par or better in a 72-hole tournament. The first to do it was Ernie Els, who shot 31-under 261 to win the 2003 Mercedes Championships

In fact, of the six times a player has shot 30-under total or better, five of them happened at Kapalua in the year-opening, winners-only tournament. The fifth occurrence was when Jordan Spieth shot 30-under total to win the 2016 Hyundai Tournament of Champions.

The only player to reach the 30-under mark away from Kapalua was Dustin Johnson, when he won the 2020 Northern Trust at TPC Boston. Johnson shot 30-under 254 on the par-71 host.

PGA Tour players most strokes under par in a tournament

  • 34 under par -- Cameron Smith, 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions, 258
  • 33 under par -- Jon Rahm, 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions, 259
  • 32 under par -- Matt Jones, 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions, 260
  • 31 under par -- Ernie Els, 2003 Mercedes Championships, 261
  • 30 under par -- Dustin Johnson, 2020 The Northern Trust, 254
  • 30 under par -- Jordan Spieth, 2016 Hyundai Tournament of Champions, 262

