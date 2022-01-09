Sony Open in Hawaii history, results and past winners

The Sony Open in Hawaii is the PGA Tour's first full-field event of the calendar year on the schedule. The event is the second of two events in the year-opening Aloha Swing.

The Sony Open in Hawaii became a PGA Tour event in 1965, an offshoot of the Hawaii State Open. The original idea was to have the tournament be an event played in the fall, but after not being played in 1970, the event moved to the early winter.

After the 2013 season, the PGA Tour moved to a wrap-around schedule, meaning the Sony Open in Hawaii was no longer the second event on a schedule that now ran from September (or October) through August (or September). The Sony Open in Hawaii has remained in its same calendar spot -- the first full-field tournament of the year -- as part of the Hawaii Swing and played after the Sony Tournament of Champions.

No player has won the Sony Open in Hawaii more than twice, with Hubert Green, Corey Pavin, Lanny Wadkins, Ernie Els and Jimmy Walker each winning twice. Els (2003, 2004) and Walker (2014, 2015) each won in back-to-back years.

Sony Open in Hawaii format

The Sony Open in Hawaii is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins.

Sony Open in Hawaii host courses

Waialae Country Club, Honolulu, Hawaii: 1965-present

Sony Open in Hawaii past sponsors

The Sony Open in Hawaii has just two title sponsors over the years:

Hawaiian Open: 1965-1990

United (Airlines) Hawaiian Open: 1991-1998

Sony Open in Hawaii: 1999-present

Sony has been one of the longest-running title sponsors in PGA Tour history.

Sony Open in Hawaii history & results

YEAR WINNER TOT TO PAR BY MONEY 2021 Kevin Na 259 −21 1 $1,188,000 2020 Cameron Smith 269 −11 PO $1,188,000 2019 Matt Kuchar 258 −22 4 $1,152,000 2018 Patton Kizzire 263 −17 PO $1,116,000 2017 Justin Thomas 253 −27 7 $1,080,000 2016 Fabián Gómez 260 −20 PO $1,044,000 2015 Jimmy Walker (2) 257 −23 9 $1,008,000 2014 Jimmy Walker 263 −17 1 $1,008,000 2013 Russell Henley 256 −24 3 $1,008,000 2012 Johnson Wagner 267 −13 2 $990,000 2011 Mark Wilson 264 −16 2 $990,000 2010 Ryan Palmer 265 −15 1 $990,000 2009 Zach Johnson 265 −15 2 $972,000 2008 K. J. Choi 266 −14 3 $954,000 2007 Paul Goydos 266 −14 1 $936,000 2006 David Toms 261 −19 5 $918,000 2005 Vijay Singh 269 −11 1 $864,000 2004 Ernie Els (2) 262 −18 PO $864,000 2003 Ernie Els 264 −16 PO $810,000 2002 Jerry Kelly 266 −14 1 $720,000 2001 Brad Faxon 260 −20 4 $720,000 2000 Paul Azinger 261 −19 7 $522,000 1999 Jeff Sluman 271 −9 2 $468,000 1998 John Huston 260 −28 7 $324,000 1997 Paul Stankowski 271 −17 PO $216,000 1996 Jim Furyk 277 −11 PO $216,000 1995 John Morse 269 −19 3 $216,000 1994 Brett Ogle 269 −19 1 $216,000 1993 Howard Twitty 269 −19 4 $216,000 1992 John Cook 265 −23 2 $216,000 1991 Lanny Wadkins (2) 270 −18 4 $198,000 1990 David Ishii 279 −9 1 $180,000 1989 Gene Sauers 197[b] −19 1 $135,000 1988 Lanny Wadkins 271 −17 1 $108,000 1987 Corey Pavin (2) 270 −18 PO $108,000 1986 Corey Pavin 272 −16 2 $90,000 1985 Mark O'Meara 267 −21 1 $90,000 1984 Jack Renner 271 −17 PO $90,000 1983 Isao Aoki 268 −20 1 $58,500 1982 Wayne Levi 277 −11 1 $58,500 1981 Hale Irwin 265 −23 6 $58,500 1980 Andy Bean 266 −22 3 $58,500 1979 Hubert Green (2) 267 −21 3 $54,000 1978 Hubert Green 274 −14 PO $50,000 1977 Bruce Lietzke 273 −15 3 $48,000 1976 Ben Crenshaw 270 −18 4 $46,000 1975 Gary Groh 274 −14 1 $44,000 1974 Jack Nicklaus 271 −17 3 $44,000 1973 John Schlee 273 −15 2 $40,000 1972 Grier Jones 274 −14 PO $40,000 1971 Tom Shaw 273 −15 1 $40,000 1970 Not Played -- -- -- -- 1969 Bruce Crampton 274 −14 4 $25,000 1968 Lee Trevino 272 −16 2 $25,000 1967 Dudley Wysong 284 −4 PO $20,000 1966 Ted Makalena 271 −17 3 $8,500 1965 Gay Brewer 281 −7 PO $9,000