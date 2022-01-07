2022 Sony Open in Hawaii field: Players, rankings

The 2022 Sony Open in Hawaii field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The Sony Open in Hawaii field is headlined by the likes of Cameron Smith, Webb Simpson, Bryson DeChambeau and more.

This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 11th tournament of the 2020-2022 PGA Tour season.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, as the second event in the 2022 portion of the 2020-2022 season.

We do yet not have the four Monday qualifiers for this event.

The field features 24 players who competed in the Sentry Tournament of Champions, and these players are typically winners of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

The alternate list for the week is set, with those players filling in based on withdrawals and availability.

The field will be playing for a $7.5 million purse, with 18 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2022 Sony Open in Hawaii field