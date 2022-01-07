2022 Sony Open in Hawaii field: Players, rankings

The 2022 Sony Open in Hawaii field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii.
The Sony Open in Hawaii field is headlined by the likes of Cameron Smith, Webb Simpson, Bryson DeChambeau and more.
This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 11th tournament of the 2020-2022 PGA Tour season.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, as the second event in the 2022 portion of the 2020-2022 season.
We do yet not have the four Monday qualifiers for this event.
MEMBERHSHIP HAS ITS BENEFITS: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $30/year!
The field features 24 players who competed in the Sentry Tournament of Champions, and these players are typically winners of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
The alternate list for the week is set, with those players filling in based on withdrawals and availability.
The field will be playing for a $7.5 million purse, with 18 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
WANT TO TALK GOLF WITH US? JOIN OUR DISCORD!
2022 Sony Open in Hawaii field
- Abraham Ancer
- Paul Barjon
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Keegan Bradley
- Joseph Bramlett
- Wesley Bryan
- Hayden Buckley
- Kevin Chappell
- Stewart Cink
- Corey Conners
- Austin Cook
- Joshua Creel
- Joel Dahmen
- Cam Davis
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Luke Donald
- Brett Drewitt
- Tyler Duncan
- Harris English
- Jim Furyk
- Brice Garnett
- Brian Gay
- Michael Gligic
- Lucas Glover
- Talor Gooch
- Branden Grace
- Lanto Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Scott Gutschewski
- Bill Haas
- Chesson Hadley
- Nick Hardy
- Brian Harman
- Russell Henley
- Lucas Herbert
- Jim Herman
- Kramer Hickok
- Garrick Higgo
- Harry Higgs
- Lee Hodges
- Tom Hoge
- Billy Horschel
- Rikuya Hoshino
- Charles Howell III
- John Huh
- Sungjae Im
- Stephan Jaeger
- Zach Johnson
- Matt Jones
- Peter Jung
- Takumi Kanaya
- Sung Kang
- Jerry Kelly
- Chan Kim
- Si Woo Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Kevin Kisner
- Kurt Kitayama
- Patton Kizzire
- Russell Knox
- Satoshi Kodaira
- Ben Kohles
- Jason Kokrak
- Kelly Kraft
- Matt Kuchar
- Nate Lashley
- Hank Lebioda
- K.H. Lee
- Marc Leishman
- Haotong Li
- David Lipsky
- Adam Long
- Justin Lower
- Peter Malnati
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Denny McCarthy
- Graeme McDowell
- William McGirt
- Max McGreevy
- Maverick McNealy
- Troy Merritt
- Keith Mitchell
- Ryan Moore
- Taylor Moore
- Trey Mullinax
- Kevin Na
- Keita Nakajima
- Henrik Norlander
- Andrew Novak
- Garrett Okamura
- Ryan Palmer
- Taylor Pendrith
- Pat Perez
- Scott Piercy
- J.T. Poston
- Seamus Power
- Andrew Putnam
- Aaron Rai
- Chad Ramey
- Chez Reavie
- Seth Reeves
- Davis Riley
- Sam Ryder
- Rory Sabbatini
- Adam Schenk
- Greyson Sigg
- Webb Simpson
- David Skinns
- Roger Sloan
- Alex Smalley
- Cameron Smith
- Austin Smotherman
- Brandt Snedeker
- J.J. Spaun
- Kyle Stanley
- Brendan Steele
- Sepp Straka
- Robert Streb
- Brian Stuard
- Adam Svensson
- Hudson Swafford
- Callum Tarren
- Sahith Theegala
- Curtis Thompson
- Michael Thompson
- Brendon Todd
- Martin Trainer
- Kevin Tway
- Peter Uihlein
- Omar Uresti
- Dawie van der Walt
- Erik van Rooyen
- Jimmy Walker
- Richy Werenski
- Vince Whaley
- Jared Wolfe
- Brandon Wu
- Dylan Wu
- Cameron Young
- 5. Bryson DeChambeau
- 12. Harris English
- 17. Abraham Ancer
- 18. Hideki Matsuyama
- 20. Jason Kokrak
- 21. Cameron Smith
- 23. Billy Horschel
- 26. Sungjae Im
- 28. Webb Simpson
- 29. Kevin Na
- 32. Talor Gooch
- 36. Marc Leishman
- 38. Corey Conners
- 41. Lucas Herbert
- 43. Kevin Kisner
- 47. Ryan Palmer
- 48. Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 50. Takumi Kanaya