Bryson DeChambeau isn’t wearing his driving cap, donning a baseball cap at the Sentry Tournament of Champions

Bryson DeChambeau looks different in the first round of the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua Resort on Maui in Hawaii.

DeChambeau is not wearing his trademark driving cap, instead choosing to wear a baseball cap. It's not quite like if Tiger Woods had suddenly chosen to wear blue on an odd Sunday, but it is jarring to see DeChambeau not wearing a driving cap.

Bryson ditched the driving cap?! pic.twitter.com/Hy4r6N3MCo — Ryan Ballengee (@RyanBallengee) January 6, 2022

After all, DeChambeau's personal logo is a silhouette of him -- wearing the driving cap!

It's unclear why DeChambeau is not wearing the driving cap. It could be promotional in nature, as he could be offering promotional space for Cobra-Puma Golf in the New Year after throwing his equipment sponsor under the bus in public comments in 2021. It may well be a one-time -- or even a one-round thing. Maybe the driving cap he normally wears got a stain on it or something. Who knows. What will be interesting is if this isn't a one-off and becomes a longer-term thing.

DeChambeau is typically seen wearing a baseball cap in pre-tournament interviews and practice rounds. He has said in the past that he considers the driving cap to be like his Superman cape -- something that he only wears in competition. However, maybe DeChambeau is evolving.