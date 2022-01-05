Sentry Tournament of Champions history, results and past winners

The Sentry Tournament of Champions is the PGA Tour's only winners-only event on the schedule. The only way to earn a spot in the field is to win a PGA Tour-sanctioned official event since the previous Tournament of Champions was played.

The Tournament of Champions concept goes back to 1953, when it first hit the schedule. The original idea was to have the tournament be a showcase of winners. However, in 1986, the PGA Tour moved the Tournament of Champions to the very front of the schedule, showcasing it as the season-opening tournament.

After the 2013 season, the PGA Tour moved to a wrap-around schedule, meaning the Tournament of Champions was no longer the first event on a schedule that now ran from September (or October) through August (or September). The Sentry Tournament of Champions has remained in its same calendar spot -- the first tournament of the year -- as part of the Hawaii Swing with the Sony Open in Hawaii, which is the first full-field event of the year.

Jack Nicklaus has won the tournament the most times, earning five wins in his career, with his last in 1977. Tom Watson and Arnold Palmer have three wins, tying for the second-most wins in the event with Stuart Appleby, who won three years in a row from 2004-2006, and Gene Littler, who won three in a row from 1955-1957. Tiger Woods has won the tournament twice, along with Steve Elkington, Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Gary Player, Don January, Frank Beard, Geoff Ogilvy and Tom Kite.

Sentry Tournament of Champions format

The Sentry Tournament of Champions is played over four days, and there is no cut for the qualifying field -- part of the reward for getting in the event and earning the opportunity to compete. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins.

From 2012-2015, the tournament was played from Friday to Monday in hopes of the final round serving as a pre-game of sorts for the college football national championship game.

Sentry Tournament of Champions host courses

Desert Inn Country Club, Las Vegas, Nev.: 1953-1966

Stardust Country Club, Las Vegas, Nev.: 1967-1968

La Costa Resort and Spa, Carlsbad, Calif.: 1969-1998

Kapalua Resort (Plantation Course), Maui, Hawaii: 1999-present

Sentry Tournament of Champions past sponsors

The Tournament of Champions has seen a variety of title sponsors over the years:

Mutual of New York (MONY): 1975-1990

Infinite: 1991-1993

Mercedes-Benz: 1994-2009

Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS): 2010, 2017

Hyundai (sublet from SBS): 2011-2016

Sentry Insurance: 2018-present

In 2010, SBS signed a 10-year deal to sponsor the tournament. However, after the first year, they sublet out the sponsorship to Hyundai, who was title sponsor until their Genesis brand took over the sponsorship of the Los Angeles Open.

In 2020, Sentry signed a 10-year deal to sponsor the tournament through the end of the 2020s.

Sentry Tournament of Champions history & results

YEAR WINNER TOT TO PAR BY MONEY 2021 Harris English 267 −25 PO $1,340,000 2020 Justin Thomas 278 −14 PO $1,340,000 2019 Xander Schauffele 269 −23 1 $1,300,000 2018 Dustin Johnson (2) 268 −24 8 $1,260,000 2017 Justin Thomas 270 −22 3 $1,220,000 2016 Jordan Spieth 262 −30 8 $1,180,000 2015 Patrick Reed 271 −21 PO $1,140,000 2014 Zach Johnson 273 −19 1 $1,140,000 2013 Dustin Johnson 203 −16 4 $1,140,000 2012 Steve Stricker 269 −23 3 $1,120,000 2011 Jonathan Byrd 268 −24 PO $1,120,000 2010 Geoff Ogilvy (2) 270 −22 1 $1,120,000 2009 Geoff Ogilvy 268 −24 6 $1,120,000 2008 Daniel Chopra 274 −18 PO $1,100,000 2007 Vijay Singh 278 −14 2 $1,100,000 2006 Stuart Appleby (3) 284 −8 PO $1,080,000 2005 Stuart Appleby (2) 271 −21 1 $1,060,000 2004 Stuart Appleby 270 −22 1 $1,060,000 2003 Ernie Els 261 −31 8 $1,000,000 2002 Sergio García 274 −18 PO $720,000 2001 Jim Furyk 274 −18 1 $630,000 2000 Tiger Woods (2) 276 −16 PO $522,000 1999 David Duval 266 −26 9 $468,000 1998 Phil Mickelson (2) 271 −17 1 $306,000 1997 Tiger Woods 202 −14 PO $216,000 1996 Mark O'Meara 271 −17 3 $180,000 1995 Steve Elkington (2) 278 −10 PO $180,000 1994 Phil Mickelson 276 −12 PO $180,000 1993 Davis Love III 272 −16 1 $144,000 1992 Steve Elkington 279 −9 PO $144,000 1991 Tom Kite (2) 272 −16 1 $144,000 1990 Paul Azinger 272 −16 1 $135,000 1989 Steve Jones 279 −9 3 $135,000 1988 Steve Pate 202 −14 1 $90,000 1987 Mac O'Grady 278 −10 1 $90,000 1986 Calvin Peete 267 −21 6 $90,000 1985 Tom Kite 275 −13 6 $72,000 1984 Tom Watson (3) 274 −14 5 $72,000 1983 Lanny Wadkins (2) 280 −8 1 $72,000 1982 Lanny Wadkins 280 −8 3 $63,000 1981 Lee Trevino 273 −15 2 $54,000 1980 Tom Watson (2) 276 −12 3 $54,000 1979 Tom Watson 275 −13 6 $54,000 1978 Gary Player (2) 281 −7 2 $45,000 1977 Jack Nicklaus (5) 281 −7 PO $45,000 1976 Don January (2) 277 −11 5 $45,000 1975 Al Geiberger 277 −11 PO $40,000 1974 Johnny Miller 280 −8 1 $40,000 1973 Jack Nicklaus (4) 276 −12 1 $40,000 1972 Bobby Mitchell 280 −8 PO $33,000 1971 Jack Nicklaus (3) 279 −9 8 $33,000 1970 Frank Beard (2) 273 −15 7 $30,000 1969 Gary Player 284 −4 2 $30,000 1968 Don January 276 −8 1 $30,000 1967 Frank Beard 278 −6 1 $20,000 1966 Arnold Palmer (3) 283 −5 PO $20,000 1965 Arnold Palmer (2) 277 −11 2 $14,000 1964 Jack Nicklaus (2) 279 −9 2 $12,000 1963 Jack Nicklaus 273 −15 5 $13,000 1962 Arnold Palmer 276 −12 1 $11,000 1961 Sam Snead 273 −15 7 $10,000 1960 Jerry Barber 268 −20 4 $10,000 1959 Mike Souchak 281 −7 2 $10,000 1958 Stan Leonard 275 −13 1 $10,000 1957 Gene Littler (3) 285 −3 3 $10,000 1956 Gene Littler (2) 281 −7 4 $10,000 1955 Gene Littler 280 −8 13 $10,000 1954 Art Wall, Jr. 278 −10 6 $10,000 1953 Al Besselink 280 −8 1 $10,000