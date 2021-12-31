2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions field: Players, rankings

The 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course in Hawaii.

The Sentry Tournament of Champions field is headlined by the likes of Phil Mickelson, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas and more.

This is set to be a 39-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 10th tournament of the 2020-2022 PGA Tour season.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, as the first event in the 2022 portion of the 2020-2022 season.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event as it is considered a limited-field event.

The only way to qualify for this tournament is by winning an official PGA Tour event from the previous Sentry Tournament of Champions through to the event before the current year's tournament. Also, the reigning Olympic champion, Xander Schauffele, is invited.

There are no alternates. Players are not required to play, and they may choose not to participate. Rory McIlroy is the only winner choosing to skip.

The field will be playing for a $8.2 million purse, with 28 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions field

Final field may have fewer players than qualifiers

Abraham Ancer

Daniel Berger

Sam Burns

Patrick Cantlay

Cameron Champ

Stewart Cink

Joel Dahmen

Cameron Davis

Bryson DeChambeau

Harris English

Tony Finau

Lucas Glover

Talor Gooch

Branden Grace

Lucas Herbert

Garrick Higgo

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Viktor Hovland

Sungjae Im

Matt Jones

Si Woo Kim

Kevin Kisner

Brooks Koepka

Jason Kokrak

Kyoung-hoon Lee

Marc Leishman

Hideki Matsuyama

Rory McIlroy

Phil Mickelson

Collin Morikawa

Kevin Na

Séamus Power

Jon Rahm

Patrick Reed

Xander Schauffele

Cameron Smith

Jordan Spieth

Im Sung-jae

Justin Thomas

Erik van Rooyen

Top 50 players in 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions field

1. Jon Rahm

2. Collin Morikawa

4. Patrick Cantlay

5. Bryson DeChambeau

6. Xander Schauffele

7. Justin Thomas

8. Viktor Hovland

9. Rory McIlroy

11. Sam Burns

13. Harris English

14. Jordan Spieth

15. Tony Finau

16. Brooks Koepka

17. Abraham Ancer

18. Hideki Matsuyama

19. Daniel Berger

20. Jason Kokrak

21. Cameron Smith

23. Billy Horschel

25. Patrick Reed

26. Sungjae Im

29. Kevin Na

32. Talor Gooch

33. Phil Mickelson

35. Max Homa

36. Marc Leishman

41. Lucas Herbert

42. Kevin Kisner