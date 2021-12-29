PGA of America, Trump Organization reach settlement over 2022 PGA Championship cancellation

The PGA of America and the Trump Organization have reached a settlement that ends a dispute resulting from the PGA of America's decision to cancel its contract with Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., to host the 2022 PGA Championship.

The PGA of America did not disclose terms of the deal, though sources indicated the Trump Organization would be paid approximately $10 million to $12 million as part of the deal.

In announcing the deal, the PGA of America said, “The Trump Organization’s contribution to the golf community is appreciated. We are thankful the company employs hundreds of dedicated PGA Professionals and consistently gives back to the golf community through hosting charitable events and sponsoring junior golf programs. As stated in 2014 when announced, Trump Bedminster is a major championship-worthy golf course and in a portfolio along with some of the finest private and public golf courses anywhere in the world.”

On Jan. 10, the PGA of America made the decision to cancel plans to host the 2022 PGA Championship at the New Jersey club in the wake of the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol executed by Trump supporters in an attempt to halt the certification of the 2020 Presidential election results.

At the time, a Trump Organization spokesperson said the PGA of America was not on strong legal ground in their decision-making.

"We have had a beautiful partnership with the PGA of America and are incredibly disappointed with their decision," said a spokesperson for The Trump Organization told ABC News. "This is a breach of a binding contract and they have no right to terminate the agreement. As an organization we have invested many, many millions of dollars in the 2022 PGA Championship at Trump National Golf Club, Bedminster. We will continue to promote the game of golf on every level and remain focused on operating the finest golf courses anywhere in the world."

Sources indicated to Golf News Net that the PGA of America had some reluctance in terminating the agreement -- in part over concerns about a lawsuit.

Trump National in New Jersey hosted the 2017 US Women's Open, presented by the United States Golf Association.

“We have great respect for the work of the PGA," said Eric Trump, Executive Vice President of the Trump Organization. "Over the past 20-plus years, we have enjoyed working with the PGA to deliver to our club members and the public some of the greatest golf experiences anywhere in the world. We look forward to continuing to support the mission of the PGA and its Professionals, who are the best in the golf industry.”