2021 PNC Championship format, cut rules and day-by-day games

The 2021 PNC Championship format has been announced for this year's event, which is the PGA Tour's official family event, to be played at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Fla.

The PNC Championship field is 40 players as 20 teams of two. The 20 professionals in the field must have won a major championship or The Players Championship in their careers. The professional’s partner must not currently hold a Tour card.

While the event once had Father-Son in the title, the event has seen daughters and grandchildren of pros compete over the years. In the rare case, a father-like individual competes with a child close to them.

The PNC Championship format is a 36-hole event. The first round and second round, on Saturday and Sunday, is played as a two-man scramble.

Both players hit their tee shot, then the team selects the better ball. From there, the two players hit their next shot. This continues until the ball is holed. The lowest score after 36 holes wins. In the event of a playoff, the scramble format is played then, too.

The players on the winning team will split the $200,000 winner's share from the $1.085 million purse.

The winning team also each gets a championship belt as the trophy, which is pretty slick and an homage to the earliest days of the British Open Championship.