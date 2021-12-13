2021 PNC Championship field: Players, teams and rankings

The 2021 PNC Championship field is set with the passing of the typical entry deadline.
The PNC Championship field is headlined by Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas, Lee Trevino and Gary Player.
This is a 40-player, 20-team, no-cut, limited-field event. Teams will play in a scramble format for both of the two rounds.
The event is unofficial on the PGA Tour schedule, considered a Challenge event. Wins in this event do not count toward PGA Tour records, and there are no FedEx Cup points on offer for the players.
The field will be playing for a $1.085 million purse.
We do not have open qualifiers for this event, played at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Fla. and once known as the Shark Shootout.
2021 PNC Championship field
- Rich Beem
- Nick Faldo
- Stewart Cink
- John Daly
- David Duval
- Jim Furyk
- Padraig Harrington
- Nelly Korda
- Matt Kuchar
- Tom Lehman
- Mark O’Meara
- Gary Player
- Nick Price
- Vijay Singh
- Henrik Stenson
- Justin Thomas
- Lee Trevino
- Tom Watson
- Bubba Watson
- Tiger Woods
2021 PNC Championship teams
- Tiger Woods and son Charlie
- Justin Thomas and dad Mike
- Rich Beem and son Michael
- Nick Faldo and son Matthew
- Tom Watson and son Michael
- Henrik Stenson and son Karl
- Nelly Korda and father Petr
- Stewart Cink and son Reagan
- Bubba Watson and father-in-law Wayne Ball
- Lee Trevino and son Daniel
- Vijay Singh and son Qass
- Nick Price and son Greg
- Gary Player and grandson Jordan
- Mark O’Meara and son Shaun
- Tom Lehman and son Sean
- Matt Kuchar and son Cameron
- Padraig Harrington and son Paddy
- Jim Furyk and son Tanner
- David Duval and son Brady
- John Daly and son Little John
