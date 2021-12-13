2021 PNC Championship field: Players, teams and rankings

The 2021 PNC Championship field is set with the passing of the typical entry deadline.

The PNC Championship field is headlined by Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas, Lee Trevino and Gary Player.

This is a 40-player, 20-team, no-cut, limited-field event. Teams will play in a scramble format for both of the two rounds.

The event is unofficial on the PGA Tour schedule, considered a Challenge event. Wins in this event do not count toward PGA Tour records, and there are no FedEx Cup points on offer for the players.

The field will be playing for a $1.085 million purse.

We do not have open qualifiers for this event, played at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Fla. and once known as the Shark Shootout.

2021 PNC Championship field

Rich Beem

Nick Faldo

Stewart Cink

John Daly

David Duval

Jim Furyk

Padraig Harrington

Nelly Korda

Matt Kuchar

Tom Lehman

Mark O’Meara

Gary Player

Nick Price

Vijay Singh

Henrik Stenson

Justin Thomas

Lee Trevino

Tom Watson

Bubba Watson

Tiger Woods

2021 PNC Championship teams

Tiger Woods and son Charlie

Justin Thomas and dad Mike

Rich Beem and son Michael

Nick Faldo and son Matthew

Tom Watson and son Michael

Henrik Stenson and son Karl

Nelly Korda and father Petr

Stewart Cink and son Reagan

Bubba Watson and father-in-law Wayne Ball

Lee Trevino and son Daniel

Vijay Singh and son Qass

Nick Price and son Greg

Gary Player and grandson Jordan

Mark O’Meara and son Shaun

Tom Lehman and son Sean

Matt Kuchar and son Cameron

Padraig Harrington and son Paddy

Jim Furyk and son Tanner

David Duval and son Brady

John Daly and son Little John

