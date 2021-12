There are a lot of golfers who are looking for a 3-wood they can hit both off the tee for safety and off the turf for those longer approaches. The Honma TR21 Big LB offers the best of both worlds, with plenty of length off the tee and a large, forgiving head to get the ball toward the hole. Ryan Ballengee reviews the club.

Make sure to subscribe to Golf News Net on YouTube, Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV!