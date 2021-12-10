Green Shoots: Red Rooster Golf
On this episode of Green Shoots (formerly How It's Made), Ryan Ballengee is joined by Kerry Moher, the founder of Red Rooster Golf. Moher talks about why he decided to start the business, making high-quality golf gloves available to consumers at reasonable prices. The duo get into the difficulties of starting a business during the pandemic, what's next in the future and an appreciation for the craftsmanship that goes into making golf gloves.

