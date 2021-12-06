2021 QBE Shootout field: Players, teams and rankings

The 2021 QBE Shootout field is set with the passing of the typical entry deadline.

The QBE Shootout field is headlined by Sam Burns, Billy Horschel, Jason Kokrak and Bubba Watson.

This is a 24-player, 12-team, no-cut, limited-field event. Teams will play in different formats for each of three rounds.

The event is unofficial on the PGA Tour schedule, considered a Challenge event. Wins in this event do not count toward PGA Tour records, and there are no FedEx Cup points on offer for the players.

The field will be playing for a $3.6 million purse.

We do not have open qualifiers for this event, played at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla. and once known as the Shark Shootout.

A total of 12 players in the top 50 of the Official World Golf Ranking are in the field.

2021 QBE Shootout field

Sam Burns

Corey Conners

Jason Day

Harris English

Brian Harman

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Charles Howell III

Matt Jones

Kevin Kisner

Jason Kokrak

Matt Kuchar

K.H. Lee

Marc Leishman

Graeme McDowell

Kevin Na

Sean O'Hair

Ryan Palmer

Ian Poulter

Brandt Snedeker

Hudson Swafford

Lexi Thompson

Bubba Watson

Will Zalatoris

2021 QBE Shootout teams

Lexi Thompson and Bubba Watson

Brian Harman and Hudson Swafford

Harris English and Matt Kuchar

Sean O'Hair and Will Zalatoris

Corey Conners and Graeme McDowell

KH Lee and Brandt Snedeker

Billy Horschel and Sam Burns

Ryan Palmer and Matt Jones

Marc Leishman and Jason Day

Max Homa and Kevin Kisner

Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood

Kevin Na and Jason Kokrak

Top 50 players in 2021 QBE Shootout field