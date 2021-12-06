2021 QBE Shootout field: Players, teams and rankings

The 2021 QBE Shootout field is set with the passing of the typical entry deadline.
The QBE Shootout field is headlined by Sam Burns, Billy Horschel, Jason Kokrak and Bubba Watson.
This is a 24-player, 12-team, no-cut, limited-field event. Teams will play in different formats for each of three rounds.
The event is unofficial on the PGA Tour schedule, considered a Challenge event. Wins in this event do not count toward PGA Tour records, and there are no FedEx Cup points on offer for the players.
The field will be playing for a $3.6 million purse.
We do not have open qualifiers for this event, played at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla. and once known as the Shark Shootout.
A total of 12 players in the top 50 of the Official World Golf Ranking are in the field.
2021 QBE Shootout field
- Sam Burns
- Corey Conners
- Jason Day
- Harris English
- Brian Harman
- Max Homa
- Billy Horschel
- Charles Howell III
- Matt Jones
- Kevin Kisner
- Jason Kokrak
- Matt Kuchar
- K.H. Lee
- Marc Leishman
- Graeme McDowell
- Kevin Na
- Sean O'Hair
- Ryan Palmer
- Ian Poulter
- Brandt Snedeker
- Hudson Swafford
- Lexi Thompson
- Bubba Watson
- Will Zalatoris
2021 QBE Shootout teams
- Lexi Thompson and Bubba Watson
- Brian Harman and Hudson Swafford
- Harris English and Matt Kuchar
- Sean O'Hair and Will Zalatoris
- Corey Conners and Graeme McDowell
- KH Lee and Brandt Snedeker
- Billy Horschel and Sam Burns
- Ryan Palmer and Matt Jones
- Marc Leishman and Jason Day
- Max Homa and Kevin Kisner
- Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood
- Kevin Na and Jason Kokrak
Top 50 players in 2021 QBE Shootout field
- 13. Sam Burns
- 17. Harris English
- 20. Jason Kokrak
- 23. Billy Horschel
- 29. Kevin Na
- 32. Will Zalatoris
- 34. Max Homa
- 35. Marc Leishman
- 37. Corey Conners
- 38. Lee Westwood
- 40. Kevin Kisner
- 46. Ryan Palmer