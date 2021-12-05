2021 South Africa Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
12/05/2021 at 10:06 am
Golf News Net


The 2021 South Africa Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Daniel van Tonder, who pulled off the win at Gary Player Country Club in Sun City, South Africa.

van Tonder came out firing in the final round, shooting 7-under 65 on Sunday. His final birdie came in dramatic fashion to win the tournament. Playing the par-5 18th, van Tonder's second shot cleared the water guarding the green by inches, leaving him with a chance to get up-and-down for the win. After a mediocre pitch, van Tonder confidently drained a 22-footer for birdie and the win on 16-under 272.

Oliver Bekker, who was in the house on 15 under par, could only watch and applaud as van Tonder secured his first national title.

Hennie du Plessis birdied the final hole in the same group as von Tonder and Justin Harding to secure solo third place.

van Tonder won the $79,255 winner's share of the $500,000 purse.

2021 South Africa Open highlights

For more, visit EuropeanTour.com!

South Africa Open recap notes

van Tonder earned 32 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was top heavy, earning von Tonder critical OWGR points.

There was a cut this week, with 81 of 154 qualifying players finishing the event in the final event of the year.

van Tonder would have earned Race to Dubai points for his performance, but the co-sanctioned event only counted toward the Sunshine Tour after the Omicron Covid variant was found and forced foreign-born players to largely leave the country.

The Sunshine Tour is done for 2021.

2021 South Africa Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 -16 Daniel van Tonder 69 68 70 65 272 $79,255
2 -15 Oliver Bekker 65 67 75 66 273 $55,003
3 -12 Hennie du Plessis 67 70 70 69 276 $37,102
4 -11 Dean Burmester 71 74 66 66 277 $24,552
5 -9 CJ du Plessis 73 73 66 67 279 $20,651
T6 -8 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 70 73 70 67 280 $13,888
T6 -8 Rupert Kaminski 69 75 66 70 280 $13,888
T6 -8 Neil Schietekat 65 70 74 71 280 $13,888
T6 -8 Justin Harding 68 67 68 77 280 $13,888
T10 -7 Jacques Blaauw 73 69 72 67 281 $8,713
T10 -7 Hennie O'Kennedy 67 72 72 70 281 $8,713
T10 -7 Bryce Easton 66 73 72 70 281 $8,713
T10 -7 Jovan Rebula 71 72 66 72 281 $8,713
T14 -6 Louis de Jager 71 73 71 67 282 $6,850
T14 -6 Lars van Meijel 70 70 72 70 282 $6,850
T14 -6 Trevor Fisher Jnr 69 72 71 70 282 $6,850
T14 -6 Jacques P de Villiers 71 72 69 70 282 $6,850
T14 -6 Brandon Stone 72 73 66 71 282 $6,850
T19 -5 Rourke van der Spuy 77 69 69 68 283 $5,730
T19 -5 Ockie Strydom 72 74 67 70 283 $5,730
T19 -5 Dylan Frittelli 70 72 71 70 283 $5,730
T19 -5 Shaun Norris 69 70 72 72 283 $5,730
T19 -5 Thriston Lawrence 74 70 67 72 283 $5,730
T24 -4 Alex Haindl 74 73 68 69 284 $5,025
T24 -4 Deon Germishuys 72 69 70 73 284 $5,025
T24 -4 Zander Lombard 73 71 67 73 284 $5,025
T24 -4 Nikhil Rama 70 71 69 74 284 $5,025
T28 -3 Jaco Prinsloo 72 71 71 71 285 $4,575
T28 -3 Heinrich Bruiners 67 73 72 73 285 $4,575
T30 -2 George Coetzee 73 68 74 71 286 $4,150
T30 -2 Jayden Schaper 71 72 72 71 286 $4,150
T30 -2 Jean Hugo 71 73 71 71 286 $4,150
T30 -2 Luca Filippi 70 72 72 72 286 $4,150
T30 -2 Dylan Naidoo 70 74 69 73 286 $4,150
T30 -2 Yurav Premlall (a) 70 69 72 75 286 $0
T36 -1 Thomas Aiken 75 72 69 71 287 $3,750
T36 -1 Jbe' Kruger 73 67 73 74 287 $3,750
T36 -1 Martin Rohwer 71 74 68 74 287 $3,750
T39 E Keenan Davidse 72 67 76 73 288 $3,300
T39 E Callum Mowat 72 70 74 72 288 $3,300
T39 E Christiaan Basson 69 72 72 75 288 $3,300
T39 E Darius van Driel 73 70 76 69 288 $3,300
T39 E Lyle Rowe 66 71 75 76 288 $3,300
T39 E Jaco Van Zyl 69 75 76 68 288 $3,300
T45 1 Malcolm Mitchell 75 68 73 73 289 $2,750
T45 1 Peter Karmis 72 73 71 73 289 $2,750
T45 1 Kieron van Wyk (a) 73 74 69 73 289 $0
T45 1 David Drysdale 72 71 74 72 289 $2,750
T45 1 Pieter Moolman 72 71 71 75 289 $2,750
T45 1 Jacques Kruyswijk 74 72 73 70 289 $2,750
T51 2 Ulrich van den Berg 72 72 73 73 290 $2,250
T51 2 Werner Deyzel (a) 69 73 72 76 290 $0
T51 2 Rhys Enoch 69 71 77 73 290 $2,250
T51 2 Gregory Mckay 70 77 72 71 290 $2,250
T51 2 Michael Hollick 75 72 72 71 290 $2,250
T51 2 Gideon van der Vyver 70 72 78 70 290 $2,250
T57 3 James Hart du Preez 71 73 73 74 291 $1,900
T57 3 Thanda Mavundla 71 76 73 71 291 $1,900
T59 4 Luke Brown 71 76 71 74 292 $1,638
T59 4 Madalitso Muthiya 72 73 74 73 292 $1,638
T59 4 Anthony Michael 73 72 75 72 292 $1,638
T59 4 Divan van den Heever 74 72 76 70 292 $1,638
T63 5 Ruan Korb 72 69 76 76 293 $1,475
T63 5 Jaco Ahlers 76 71 75 71 293 $1,475
T65 6 Adilson Da Silva 74 73 73 74 294 $1,400
T65 6 Kyle De Beer (a) 74 71 77 72 294 $0
T67 7 Stefan Wears-Taylor 72 73 73 77 295 $1,275
T67 7 Clinton Grobler 76 71 74 74 295 $1,275
T67 7 Combrinck Smit 75 71 76 73 295 $1,275
T67 7 Martin Vorster 70 77 76 72 295 $1,275
T71 8 Luke Jerling 71 72 77 76 296 $1,125
T71 8 Jacquin Hess 71 75 78 72 296 $1,125
73 9 Jake Redman 69 76 76 76 297 $1,050
74 10 Ruan Conradie 73 74 76 75 298 $1,000
75 11 Albert Venter 67 73 80 79 299 $800
T76 13 Doug McGuigan 70 76 73 82 301 $795
T76 13 Dylan Kok 69 74 78 80 301 $795
T78 14 Toto Thimba Jnr 73 73 77 79 302 $788
T78 14 Paul Boshoff 67 74 82 79 302 $788
T78 14 Yubin Jung 76 71 77 78 302 $788
81 15 Riekus Nortje 74 73 76 80 303 $781

