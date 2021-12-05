2021 South Africa Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 South Africa Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Daniel van Tonder, who pulled off the win at Gary Player Country Club in Sun City, South Africa.

van Tonder came out firing in the final round, shooting 7-under 65 on Sunday. His final birdie came in dramatic fashion to win the tournament. Playing the par-5 18th, van Tonder's second shot cleared the water guarding the green by inches, leaving him with a chance to get up-and-down for the win. After a mediocre pitch, van Tonder confidently drained a 22-footer for birdie and the win on 16-under 272.

Oliver Bekker, who was in the house on 15 under par, could only watch and applaud as van Tonder secured his first national title.

Hennie du Plessis birdied the final hole in the same group as von Tonder and Justin Harding to secure solo third place.

van Tonder won the $79,255 winner's share of the $500,000 purse.

2021 South Africa Open highlights

South Africa Open recap notes

van Tonder earned 32 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was top heavy, earning von Tonder critical OWGR points.

There was a cut this week, with 81 of 154 qualifying players finishing the event in the final event of the year.

van Tonder would have earned Race to Dubai points for his performance, but the co-sanctioned event only counted toward the Sunshine Tour after the Omicron Covid variant was found and forced foreign-born players to largely leave the country.

The Sunshine Tour is done for 2021.

2021 South Africa Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

