PXG introduces center-shafted Battle Ready Blackjack putter

PXG is adding a fifth hosel option to their Battle Ready putter collection, creating a center-shafted option specifically for the line's Blackjack putter.

Along with the heel-shafted, plumber’s neck, double bend and armlock options, PXG added the center-shafted choice in response to consumer demand.

The Battle Ready Blackjack Putter is amallet-style putter, featuring aersopace-grade alumnium and high-density tungsten in a totally milled head. The tungsten is used to contrast the alumnium to lower the center of gravity position to prevent twisting during the stroke and at impact.

The center-shafted Blackjack is face-balanced, with a weight distribution designed to help players with a straight-back, straight-through putting stroke. PXG’s Precision Weighting Technology offers weight ports, with weights offered in 5-, 10-, 15- and 20-gram options, to dial in head weight.

The Pyramid Face Pattern is designed to deliver consistent roll out and rotation. Each club also has their Darkness insignia – a skull with the number 26 – as a nod to company founder Bob Parsons' service with the 26th Marine Corps Regiment during the Vietnam War.

The PXG Center Shafted Blackjack putter is available now for $249.