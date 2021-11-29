2021 South Africa Open field: Players, rankings

The 2021 South Africa Open field is set with the passing of the entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Gary Player Country Club in Sun City, South Africa.

The South Africa Open field is headlined by the likes of Dean Burmester, Christiaan Bezuidenhout and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event originally set to mark the second event of the new 2021-2022 DP World Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its normal spot, kickstarting the new season, which was to begin with a run of South Africa events co-sanctioned with the Sunshine Tour. However, with new travel restrictions around the Omicron variant of Covid-19, the event is now just a Sunshine Tour event.

We do not have the Monday qualifiers for this event. There's also room for six invitees.

The field will be playing for a $500,000 million purse, with none of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2021 South Africa Open field

Jaco Ahlers

Thomas Aiken

Louis Albertse

Kyle Barker

Christiaan Basson

Dwayne Basson

Aubrey Beckley

Oliver Bekker

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Jacques Blaauw

Paul Boshoff

Merrick Bremner

Luke Brown

Heinrich Bruiners

Christiaan Burke

Dean Burmester

Chris Cannon

Wallie Coetsee

George Coetzee

Estiaan Conradie

Ruan Conradie

Andrew Curlewis

Adilson Da Silva

Keenan Davidse

Louis de Jager

Allister de Kock

Ruan de Smidt

Jacques de Villiers

Wynand Dingle

David Drysdale

CJ du Plessis

Hennie du Plessis

James Hart du Preez

Jordan Duminy

Jack Duthie

Bryce Easton

Rhys Enoch

Stephen Ferreira

Darren Fichardt

Luca Filippi

Trevor Fisher Jr.

Dylan Frittelli

Teaghan Gauche

Philip Geerts

Deon Germishuys

Daniel Greene

Hayden Griffiths

Clinton Grobler

Coert Groenewald

Anton Haig

Alex Haindl

Justin Harding

Jared Harvey

Jacquin Hess

Garrick Higgo

Michael Hollick

Jean Hugo

Daan Huizing

Casey Jarvis

Luke Jerling

Richard Joubert

Yubin Jung

Rupert Kaminski

James Kamte

Peter Karmis

Alphius Kelapile

James Kingston

Espen Kofstad

Ruan Korb

Jbe' Kruger

Jacques Kruyswijk

Thriston Lawrence

Zander Lombard

Christiaan Maas

Mohammad Rauf Mandhu

Clayton Mansfield

Makhetha Mazibuko

Doug McGuigan

PH McIntyre

Anthony Michael

Malcolm Mitchell

Pieter Moolman

Cameron Moralee

Dylan Mostert

Callum Mowat

Madalitso Muthiya

Siyanda Mwandla

Dylan Naidoo

Wilco Nienaber

Shaun Norris

Riekus Nortje

Richie O'Donovan

Hennie O'Kennedy

Hennie Otto

Michael Palmer

Adriel Poonan

Haydn Porteous

Jaco Prinsloo

Nikhil Rama

Jovan Rebula

Jake Redman

JC Ritchie

Jason Roets

Martin Rohwer

Jake Roos

Lyle Rowe

Jayden Schaper

Neil Schietekat

JJ Senekal

Combrinck Smit

Jason Smith

Matthew Spacey

Richard Sterne

Brandon Stone

Ockie Strydom

Tristen Strydom

Steve Surry

Toto Thimba Jr.

Keagan Thomas

Desne Van Den Bergh

Ulrich Van Den Bergh

Divan van den Heever

Peetie van der Merwe

Rourke van der Spuy

Gideon van der Vyver

Darius van Driel

Lars van Meijel

Daniel van Tonder

Kieron van Wyk

Jaco Van Zyl

Johannes Veerman

Albert Venter

MJ Viljoen

Leon Visser

Martin Vorster

Stefan Wears-Taylor

Andrew Williamson

Top 50 players in 2021 South Africa Open field