2021 South Africa Open field: Players, rankings

The 2021 South Africa Open field is set with the passing of the entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Gary Player Country Club in Sun City, South Africa.
The South Africa Open field is headlined by the likes of Dean Burmester, Christiaan Bezuidenhout and more.
This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event originally set to mark the second event of the new 2021-2022 DP World Tour schedule.
The tournament is being played in its normal spot, kickstarting the new season, which was to begin with a run of South Africa events co-sanctioned with the Sunshine Tour. However, with new travel restrictions around the Omicron variant of Covid-19, the event is now just a Sunshine Tour event.
We do not have the Monday qualifiers for this event. There's also room for six invitees.
The field will be playing for a $500,000 million purse, with none of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2021 South Africa Open field
- Jaco Ahlers
- Thomas Aiken
- Louis Albertse
- Kyle Barker
- Christiaan Basson
- Dwayne Basson
- Aubrey Beckley
- Oliver Bekker
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Jacques Blaauw
- Paul Boshoff
- Merrick Bremner
- Luke Brown
- Heinrich Bruiners
- Christiaan Burke
- Dean Burmester
- Chris Cannon
- Wallie Coetsee
- George Coetzee
- Estiaan Conradie
- Ruan Conradie
- Andrew Curlewis
- Adilson Da Silva
- Keenan Davidse
- Louis de Jager
- Allister de Kock
- Ruan de Smidt
- Jacques de Villiers
- Wynand Dingle
- David Drysdale
- CJ du Plessis
- Hennie du Plessis
- James Hart du Preez
- Jordan Duminy
- Jack Duthie
- Bryce Easton
- Rhys Enoch
- Stephen Ferreira
- Darren Fichardt
- Luca Filippi
- Trevor Fisher Jr.
- Dylan Frittelli
- Teaghan Gauche
- Philip Geerts
- Deon Germishuys
- Daniel Greene
- Hayden Griffiths
- Clinton Grobler
- Coert Groenewald
- Anton Haig
- Alex Haindl
- Justin Harding
- Jared Harvey
- Jacquin Hess
- Garrick Higgo
- Michael Hollick
- Jean Hugo
- Daan Huizing
- Casey Jarvis
- Luke Jerling
- Richard Joubert
- Yubin Jung
- Rupert Kaminski
- James Kamte
- Peter Karmis
- Alphius Kelapile
- James Kingston
- Espen Kofstad
- Ruan Korb
- Jbe' Kruger
- Jacques Kruyswijk
- Thriston Lawrence
- Zander Lombard
- Christiaan Maas
- Mohammad Rauf Mandhu
- Clayton Mansfield
- Makhetha Mazibuko
- Doug McGuigan
- PH McIntyre
- Anthony Michael
- Malcolm Mitchell
- Pieter Moolman
- Cameron Moralee
- Dylan Mostert
- Callum Mowat
- Madalitso Muthiya
- Siyanda Mwandla
- Dylan Naidoo
- Wilco Nienaber
- Shaun Norris
- Riekus Nortje
- Richie O'Donovan
- Hennie O'Kennedy
- Hennie Otto
- Michael Palmer
- Adriel Poonan
- Haydn Porteous
- Jaco Prinsloo
- Nikhil Rama
- Jovan Rebula
- Jake Redman
- JC Ritchie
- Jason Roets
- Martin Rohwer
- Jake Roos
- Lyle Rowe
- Jayden Schaper
- Neil Schietekat
- JJ Senekal
- Combrinck Smit
- Jason Smith
- Matthew Spacey
- Richard Sterne
- Brandon Stone
- Ockie Strydom
- Tristen Strydom
- Steve Surry
- Toto Thimba Jr.
- Keagan Thomas
- Desne Van Den Bergh
- Ulrich Van Den Bergh
- Divan van den Heever
- Peetie van der Merwe
- Rourke van der Spuy
- Gideon van der Vyver
- Darius van Driel
- Lars van Meijel
- Daniel van Tonder
- Kieron van Wyk
- Jaco Van Zyl
- Johannes Veerman
- Albert Venter
- MJ Viljoen
- Leon Visser
- Martin Vorster
- Stefan Wears-Taylor
- Andrew Williamson
Top 50 players in 2021 South Africa Open field
- 48. Christiaan Bezuidenhout