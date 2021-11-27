The 2021 Joburg Open purse is set for ZAR 17.5 million, with the winner's share coming in at €156,825 -- not the standard 16.67 percent payout according to the European Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Joburg Open field is headed by Dylan Frittelli, Shaun Norris and more of the world's best players.

The Joburg Open is the first event of a new season, with the original intent of starting a swing in South Africa. Instead, this will be the only DP World Tour event until January 2022.

The event is played at Randpark Golf Course near Johannesburg, South Africa.

The Joburg Open payout is standard despite the event being shortened to 36 holes due to a new Covid variant and dangerous weather combining to cause delays.

What else is on the line: Race to Dubai points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner gets 19 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the European Tour, as well berths into other key events.

There are a total of 2,000 Race to Dubai points on offer to the full field. The points on offer are related to the purse of the tournament as quoted in United States dollars (USD).

The winner gets 335 Race to Dubai points, with the player holding the most season-long Race to Dubai points at the end of the tournament winning the Race to Dubai and its first-place prize.

The top five players in the Race to Dubai standings after this event will be paid from the Race to Dubai bonus pool of $5 million.

The DP World Tour continues in January with the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

2021 Joburg Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout