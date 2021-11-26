The Match 5: Brooks vs. Bryson format, rules and money

The 2021 The Match 5: Brooks vs. Bryson format has been announced for the exhibition match to be played November 26 at Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas, Nev., with Brooks Koepka taking on Bryson DeChambeau. The two players will help raise millions for charity.

The format for the one-on-one event at the Vegas Strip golf club -- being televised nationally for the first time since it re-opened in 2019 -- is match play with a unique format.

The format will be typical match play but in a 12-hole format. Each player will tee off to start the hole, then hit shots until the ball is holed. The lowest score will win the hole, and ties will mean the hole is tied.

The player who wins the most holes will win the match, which could be won before the 12th hole if a side has netted more holes won than there are holes remaining.

In the event of a tie, the match will continue until a winner is identified. A playoff hole will be established on the 18th hole, shortening. The teams will play the match-play format on this hole until a winner is determined.

Challenge holes

There are also several challenge holes during the competition, all raising money for charity.

3rd hole: DraftKings Closest to the Hole -- A $50,000 charitable donation will be made in the player’s name for whoever lands their tee shot closest to the hole. If within five feet of the hole, $150,000 will be donated, and a $2 million donation will be made for a hole-in-one.

6th hole: Wheels Up/Meals Up and Feeding America Closest to the Hole -- Whichever player lands their tee shot closest to the hole will help donate 500,000 meals to Feeding America. If within 5 feet of the hole, 1.5 million meals will be donated, and a 20 million meal donation will be made for a hole-in-one. In addition, ZenWTR will donate 100,000 bottles of water to Feeding America.

7th hole: Capital One Venture X Long Drive Challenge -- A $200,000 donation will be made in the player’s name for whoever hits the longest drive from the tee that lands on the fairway.

9th hole: ZipRecruiter Closest to the Hole -- A $50,000 donation will be made in the player’s name for whoever lands their tee shot closest to the hole. If within five feet of the hole, $150,000 will be donated, and a $2 million donation will be made for a hole-in-one.

11th hole: Jeep Wagoneer Closest to the Hole -- A $50,000 donation will be made in the player’s name for whoever lands their tee shot closest to the hole. If within five feet of the hole, $150,000 will be donated, and a $2 million donation will be made for a hole-in-one.

Donations made as part of the Nov. 26 event will benefit APGA Tour (Advocates Pro Golf Association Tour) and Feeding America. DeChambeau is contributing money to Shriner's Hospital, while Koepka is donating to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

WarnerMedia and the golfers will tee things off with a charitable donation of 3.75 million meals to Feeding America.