The Match 5: Brooks vs. Bryson format, rules and money

The 2021 The Match 5: Brooks vs. Bryson format has been announced for the exhibition match to be played November 26 at Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas, Nev., with Brooks Koepka taking on Bryson DeChambeau. The two players will help raise millions for charity.
The format for the one-on-one event at the Vegas Strip golf club -- being televised nationally for the first time since it re-opened in 2019 -- is match play with a unique format.
The format will be typical match play but in a 12-hole format. Each player will tee off to start the hole, then hit shots until the ball is holed. The lowest score will win the hole, and ties will mean the hole is tied.
The player who wins the most holes will win the match, which could be won before the 12th hole if a side has netted more holes won than there are holes remaining.
In the event of a tie, the match will continue until a winner is identified. A playoff hole will be established on the 18th hole, shortening. The teams will play the match-play format on this hole until a winner is determined.
Challenge holes
There are also several challenge holes during the competition, all raising money for charity.
Donations made as part of the Nov. 26 event will benefit APGA Tour (Advocates Pro Golf Association Tour) and Feeding America. DeChambeau is contributing money to Shriner's Hospital, while Koepka is donating to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
WarnerMedia and the golfers will tee things off with a charitable donation of 3.75 million meals to Feeding America.