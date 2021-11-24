2021 Joburg Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2021 Joburg Open betting odds have been released for the DP World Tour (European Tour) event at Randpark Golf Course near Johannesburg, South Africa.

The European Tour betting favorite this week is Dean Burmester, who comes in at 10-to-1 (+1000) betting odds.

Dylan Frittelli is at 18-to-1.

Johannes Veerman, Romain Langasque and Wilco Nienaber are at 20-to-1.

2021 Joburg Open tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the Joburg Open, with the European Tour starting the DP World Tour era with an event co-sanctioned alongside the Sunshine Tour. This is a field heavy with South African players, and you can expect the country to dominate the leaderboard.

2021 Joburg Open betting odds: Outright winner